Mesaba Chapter # 211 Order of the Eastern Star of Hibbing will meet on Wednesday,  June 9,  2021  at 2:00 P.M. at the Hibbing Masonic Temple. Brenda Peterson, Worthy Matron  will preside over the business session. All members from former Iron Range chapters and Northern Minnesota are encouraged to attend for a night of  fellowship. Join us! Please note change in day and time.

