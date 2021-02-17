Rob Giving

Rob Giving, from Deer River, and a 21 year veteran with the Itasca Sheriff’s Office as a correction officer in the Jail Division,  is shown at left entering data into the computer. Prior to getting into law enforcement, Rob attended Itasca Community College and Hibbing Community College, obtaining a Licensed Practical Nurse degree, and worked a at a health facility in St. Cloud, and then at School District 318 as a licensed practical nurse. His current duties are working in the minimum security section known as the Annex, taking inmates up for court appearances, and related administrative duties.

Rob was born and raised in Deer River, attended school there, and is marred with two children and two grandchildren.

Based on his work knowledge in corrections, Rob believes that many of the problems that result in being incarcerated come from poor family values.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments