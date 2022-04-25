Are you looking for a bookstore? Do you think that Grand Rapids does not have a bookstore? You obviously do not know about the book store in the Grand Rapids Area Library. Since the new library opened in 2000 it has housed a Used Book Store run by Grand Rapids Area Library Friends. The store, off the lobby across from the main door, offers a broad selection of gently-used books, available for a small monetary donation. The money is donated to the library for special projects and programming.
Several recent projects included hands-on activities for the teen space, items for the Online Storytime, and lanyards for children’s library cards.
The attractive book store, with its welcoming message of Shared Books, is well organized by Mary Jo Wimmer and other volunteers. Wimmer, the Store Director, says that there is a regular turnover of books with nothing remaining on the shelves for more than three months. Books are categorized in easy-to-use sections; there is romance, mystery, general fiction, sci-fi, in both hard cover and paperback forms. Non-fiction, also sorted by categories, offers selections on gardening, finance, religion, do-it yourself, philosophy, travel, cooking and many others. There are books for beginning readers, young adults, as well as picture books for children. There are puzzles, games and seasonal specialities as well as home school resources and books for collectors. There are also some magazines available.
The supply of books comes from books culled from the library collection and from books donated by community members. Newer, nice, gently-used books may be donated and may be left in the book store. NO old text books, Reader’s Digest books, encyclopedias, nothing musty, moldy, smelly or damaged. Friends must pay for disposal of all the books that cannot be used so this reduces the money that can be used for library programs. So, before you drop off books, please consider if you would want to read it or give it to a friend. During the Covid shut-down people did lots of cleaning and sorting and are trying to dispose of their items. Volunteers have noted that lots of books have been donated, but many have been unusable. When you love books it is hard to think that a book may no longer be desirable, but shabby books do not sell and must be disposed of by Friends.
Library Friends are planning a spring book sale at Community Presbyterian Church sometime in May. Friends have welcomed the partnership with CPC and their offer of space for the sale. Community members have fond memories and ask about the big books sale in Central Square Mall, usually with Tall Timber Days weekend, but that will not be repeated. Changes in programming, stores, and space in the mall mean that the big sale would not fit. Periodic small sales have been successful and supplement the book store in giving used books added readers.The mission of the Grand Rapids Area Library Friends is to support the needs, improvements and programs of the library and to serve as a strong voice for the library in the community. Membership information is available in the book store.
