Meet Pastor Jason Schiller

Q: What is your role and when did you start with Community Presbyterian Church (CPC)?
A: I am the Senior Pastor at CPC. I began this position this year at the end of March. My first worship service was Easter Sunday.
Q: What are the best things about your job?
A: I love being a pastor! The best part of my job is engaging the big questions in life with people. Who am I? Who is God? Who is Jesus? Where do I belong? What are my gifts? What is my purpose? How can I make an impact in this world? As humans, we are naturally curious and I believe we grow in our faith by asking questions, especially the questions that don’t have easy answers. I consider it an honor to be invited into people’s lives to celebrate their joys and sit with them in their sorrow. I love teaching and leading Bible studies.
Q: Are there any events that you are looking forward to having at the church in the future?
A: We are looking forward to returning to indoor worship in the near future and planning a celebration once this pandemic is finally over! What people have missed most is getting together in fellowship and sharing a meal. We plan on having a lot of meals to share in the future and look forward to inviting our community neighbors to join us!
Q: What has it been like as a church leader during the pandemic?
A: It has been profoundly challenging to be a church leader during this pandemic. Everything has been changing rapidly and at times it is exhausting trying to keep up. I have had to learn quickly how to record, edit, and broadcast videos of sermons and worship services. I have been challenged to provide pastoral care and counseling virtually through text, email, Zoom, and Facebook Messenger. As a church, we have been challenged to stay connected while apart. Through all of the challenges though, I do believe God has been at work helping us gain a new understanding of what it means to be the Church. We are here to care for one another and serve the needs of the community, and we have learned to do that in new and creative ways.
Q: What is something you like to do outside of church activities?
A: I love to cook for people. My family loves to hike at state and national parks. I have always been involved in art and love photography. We bought a house in Cohasset that we are renovating ourselves, so that takes up most of my free time.
Q: Is there anything else you would like the community to know about you, your family, or things happening at Community Presbyterian Church?
A: I am married to Erin and we have a 10-year old daughter, Elsa, and 4-year old son, Abram. We are excited to make the Grand Rapids area our home and look forward to exploring the area and making lasting friendships in the community. Community Presbyterian is a warm and welcoming congregation for all people. Your unique gifts, talents, faith, questions, and doubts will find a home here. We would love to have you come, find a place to build relationships, and serve the community with us.
