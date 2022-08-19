Meet me at the Fair!

The Midway area of the Itasca County Fair is always bustling with activity, even with the rain this week. Rides and games of all kinds excite people of all ages. The county’s largest annual event brings hundreds of people out every summer to mingle and relax, test their strength and their stomachs, learn about community services, enjoy fun entertainment and much more. The fair wouldn’t be the fair without the plethora of classic fair foods - foods like French fries, corn dogs, funnel cakes, gyros, turkey legs, $1 corn, and so much more! Yet, sometimes the options can be overwhelming, and suddenly you’re craving something you’re more familiar with. Lucky for those of Grand Rapids visiting the Itasca County Fair, the local Brewed Awakenings Coffee and Bixby’s have a good booth this year. About three weeks ago the Fair Board approached the owners of Bixby’s and Brewed Awakenings, Mike and Jenny Erickson, asking if they wanted a food booth. The Ericksons say they have been looking to have a spot at the fairgrounds for a while for other events as well, so to answer ‘yes’ was a no brainer. In this banner year, the stand has been getting steady business, and many people have been more than pleased to have a familiar and refreshing option of food at the fair. There is a corner in the Children’s Barn at this year’s Itasca County Fair that is attracting attention. Here, you can find demonstrations on sheep shearing and the process of making wool yarn. The wool is dyed with natural products like indigo. As part of the demonstration, onlookers learn how to weave wool and make larger products. Kids can even make their own soft, wool bracelets to wear at the fair.
