Minnesota produce farmers may be eligible for reimbursement of expenses that improve on-farm food safety systems, including water testing for generic E. coli and other on-farm food safety improvements, via a mini-grant program from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).
The Produce Safety Mini-Grant will distribute a total of approximately $18,400, with awardees receiving up to $800 per farm. No matching funds are required.
To be eligible, applicants must be a Minnesota produce farmer that sells one or more of the following crops: leafy greens, apples, berries, cucumbers, green beans, melons, microgreens, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sprouts, summer squash/zucchini, and tomatoes.
Growers may be reimbursed for past expenses that occurred between September 30, 2020 – March 12, 2022, and future expenses taking place between March 13 – August 31, 2022.
Examples of eligible expenses include:
Supplies to build or purchase a portable handwashing station
Harvest totes
Water testing for generic coli
Consultation fees for developing an on-farm food safety plan
Additional information and the application are available on the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/minigrant. Applications will be accepted through March 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST.
