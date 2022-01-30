McGregor Lakes Area Foundation grants record amount of funds

The McGregor Lakes Area Foundation (MLAF), whose funds are invested and managed by the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, is granting $9,835 to the following community organizations in 2022: McGregor ANGELS (Area Neighbors Giving Elderly Live-In Services), McGregor School District (2 grants), McGregor Food Shelf, Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy, and Riverwood Foundation McGregor Clinic. The grant to McGregor ANGELS helps offer assistance to seniors age 60 and over who are at risk of losing independence to live safely in their homes. The school district grants will support the Big Sandy Water Institute and a Pollinator Science program. The McGregor Food Shelf grant will help provide nutritional support for up to 300 individuals a month. The Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy’s funds will provide three community feasts and Pow Wows. Funding to the Riverwood McGregor Clinic will purchase books for the Riverwood Reads Program, which gives a book to children aged birth to 8 years at their well-child checkup visits. This year’s McGregor Lakes Area Foundation funding brings the total support for McGregor area community organizations to $105,000 since the first grants in 2000.
MLAF’s mission is to support the greater McGregor lakes area through ongoing education and annual grants to non-profit organizations that focus on ecological, educational, environmental, and social areas. Grants are provided to organizations that demonstrate a clear commitment to the sustainability and long-term viability of the lakes community. If you would like to learn more, or if you have questions about a charitable tax-deductible gift, please contact MLAF through their website at www.mlafmn.org. You can also make your gift through the Grand Rapids Community Foundation at www.gracf.org, click on the “Donate Now” button and then search for McGregor Lakes Area Foundation.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area a better place to live. For more information, visit our website at www.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.