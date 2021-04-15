Mayor Christy proclaims April 15 “Purple-Up” Day

The Grand Rapids City Council held a regular meeting at Grand Rapids City Hall on Monday.
During the meeting, Mayor Dale Christy proclaimed that the City of Grand Rapids will celebrate “Purple-Up for Military Kids” on Thursday, April 15. Purple Up is a day for communities to wear purple in a show of support for military children. The month of April is officially known as the month of the military child.
Members of the community are invited to the Grand Rapids Armory to take a photo commemorating the event at 4 p.m. Community members in attendance are asked to wear purple to thank military children for their strength and sacrifices. The Armory is located at 930 NE First Avenue in Grand Rapids.
The color purple represents all branches of the military. Purple is a result of combining Army green, Air Force blue, Marine red, Navy blue, and Coast Guard blue.
Sharon Voltz and Julie Backer of the Grand Rapids Yellow Ribbon Citizens Committee and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 60 helped organize the event and proclamation. Approximately 2 million children have experienced a parental deployment since Sept. 2001 and the average military family moves three times more often than civilian counterparts.
Regular agenda
The City Council adopted a resolution accepting a donation of pallet rack material to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.
Minnesota Power donated the pallet rack material, which consists of 6-uprights, 30-horizontals, and 30-shelf grids with an approximate value of $3,500.
Fire Chief Travis Cole thanked Minnesota Power for the donation, which would help free budget for other projects.
A bid by Hawkinson Construction to repair asphalt on existing and new paths was approved by the council. The total bid price amounted to $63,336.
The Council accepted a letter of resignation from Library Public Services Clerk Debra Moebakken. She submitted notice of resignation for May 28 and has been with the library since June 2016. Before that, she was an all-call substitute for many years. The council approved the process of filling the open position.
The last item added to the regular agenda was to adjust the current by-laws of the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority to allow three non-residents to serve on its board. Currently, no more than two non-residents may serve on the board.
Councilor Michelle Toven said residents of surrounding townships may have a stake in the area and it may be beneficial to increase the number of out-of-town residents to the board. She suggested the item be tabled for further discussion on the appointment process for boards and commissions.
The council passed the motion to table the discussion.
Consent agenda
The City Council approved the following items on the consent agenda:
1. Approved Itasca County classification of tax-forfeited land.
2. Adopted two resolutions requesting conveyance of tax-forfeited parcels for public use.
3. Authorized the Public Works Department to hire from the PW part-time eligibility list for the 2021 Spring/Summer maintenance season.
4. Accepted Grand Rapids EDA Annual Report for the year 2020.
5. Approved an amendment with the State of Minnesota to the LUP for the Highway 2 West Trail.
5. Consider adopting a resolution awarding a contract for CP 2021-2, Fifth Street SW Reconstruction.
6. Adopted changes to City Council By-Laws.
7. Adopted a resolution calling for a Public Hearing on Capital Improvement Plan and Tax Abatements and Issuance of General Obligation Bonds.
8. Consider approving seasonal golf employee.
Approved temporary liquor application for IEDC.
9. Approved TNT Construction Group, LLC Phase 1 New Fire Hall Change Order #004 in the amount of 1200 dollars.
10. Adopted a resolution amending the city-wide fee schedule.
11. Considered a contract with Crossover Touring for a performance of Charlie Parr at the Grand Rapids Riverfest on Sept. 10, 2021.
12. Authorized staff to solicit bids to dispose of old bleachers.
13. Approved limited season on-sale liquor license application and approved limited season license for Grand Rapids Speedway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.