May at the MacRostie Art Center

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) announces the opening of its new exhibition. From May through June, the Minnesota Gallery will host “Little Big Show,” the MAC’s annual miniatures invitational. This year’s show will feature small woodblock prints by Nan Onkka, plus work by more than 40 regional artists. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on May 6 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Oak Hill Assisted Living.
MINNESOTA GALLERY | LITTLE BIG SHOW | featuring NAN ONKKA
Sometimes big ideas come in small packages. Now in its fourteenth year, the MAC’s popular “Little Big Show” includes dozens of artists with works that are 10” or smaller and priced at $100 or less. The exhibition is open to any artist to submit a single piece, which results in a vibrant showcase of local and regional talent and makes this an annual favorite of the MAC’s exhibit calendar. Submissions include ceramics, textile art, collage, watercolor, acrylic and oil painting, drawing, and more.
This year’s show will also feature “Treasures from the Northwoods,” a collection of small reduction woodblock prints by Nan Onkka of Grand Marais, Minn.
“Printmaking is a process I have come to love for its combination of the creative and methodical. I enjoy the repetitive nature of carving, printing, and editioning. It reminds me of the art and practice of taking daily walks – there is always something new to discover, yet I am grounded by the slow and meditative pace,” says Onkka.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK | MAY 6
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 p.m. with live music by Sam Miltich from 4 – 6 p.m. and an artist talk at 6 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibits. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
ALSO SHOWING IN MAY:
MACROSTIE GALLERY | THE AUDACITY TO BE ASIAN IN RURAL AMERICA: WE OWE YOU NO APOLOGIES | NANCY XIÁORONG VALENTINE
Nancy XiáoRong Valentine is a Chinese-American artist living and making a life in rural Otter Tail County, Minnesota. Valentine views her artistry as a channel to deepen her cultural connections to and between her Chinese heritage and Midwestern roots. This exhibition features twelve watercolor and Chinese ink scroll paintings on rice paper created with water sourced from Long Lake in Underwood, Minnesota. The paintings, which depict the animals of the Chinese zodiac, also represent the story of the artist’s family’s immigrant experience in rural western Minnesota.
GIINAWIND CREATIVE SPACE | MARY BRUNO + RICK KAGIGEBI
Catch Mary C. Bruno’s printmaking exhibit “Carving Out My Path,” and a closing reception with the artist on May 6. Then Rick Kagigebi’s blankets will be on display beginning May 9 in the Giinawind Creative Space at MacRostie Art Center.
REIF GALLERY | REFLECTIONS OF NORTHERN MINNESOTA | LOWELL WOLFF
“Reflections of Northern Minnesota” is an exhibit by photographer Lowell Wolff of Park Rapids,Minn. Wolff, who retired to Park Rapids after a 40-year career with Fargo Public Schools. The exhibit presents over thirty photographs which portray the scenes, shapes, and colors of the north. Wolff’s photos are on view at the Reif Performing Arts Center through June 2, 2022.
