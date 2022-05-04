Come to downtown Grand Rapids from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6 for a fun, free, family-friendly celebration of art and community.
1. Stained Glass with Class
Welcoming Jo Heikkila on dulcimer with music for First Friday.
2. Giinawind Creative Space
Stop in to meet St. Joseph-based printmaker Mary C. Bruno during the closing reception for her exhibit “Carving Out My Path.” Learn more about the art and craft of letterpress printing.
3. MacRostie Art Center
Presenting the opening of “The Little Big Show,” MAC’s annual miniatures exhibition in the Minnesota Gallery. View over 50 small works plus a series by the featured artist, Nan Onkka. Reception with food, wine and other beverages from 4 – 7 p.m., live music by Sam Miltich from 4 – 6 p.m., and an artist talk at 6 p.m.
4. Bender’s Shoes and Gifts
Hosting jewelry artist Lily Winter. Lily works out of her home studio where she can cut, solder, etch, enamel, cut and set stones and more. This year she is working to bring wild color to her jewelry through glass and plating. Every day brings good and bad surprises; she loves it all.
5. Old Central School
• Story Art & Museum: Celebrating Get Caught Reading Month throughout May and Children's Book Week, May 2-8. Get caught reading a chapter of Frank Baum's Wizard of Oz in the Music Room located on the 2nd floor of Old Central School. The event is for adults and children of all ages!
• Artists in the Attic: Head up to the 3rd floor to visit the artists in residence: Deb Buxengard, Lily Dittmer, and Mary Corwin.
6. Move It Realty
Join Itasca Waters and artist Aaron Squadroni to view his Kawishiwi River series and to learn more about the upcoming Youth Water Summit on Tuesday, May 24. Area 5th graders will gather at the Fairgrounds to learn about water recreation, invasive species, water treatment, shoreland management,and more.
7. Rapids Brewing
Stop in for live music from 7 – 10 pm with Ben Scruggs, a singer/songwriter with a blues, folk, and Americana sound.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.