May 4-H Member and Volunteer Spotlight

Monthly in 2022, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers. 4-H focuses on hands-on learning and encouraging youth to identify and pursue their sparks/passions. 4-H is also supported by adult volunteers that are encouraged to use their sparks while working with young people.
May Youth Member spotlight: Sophia H.
Sophia has been a 4-H member for 4 years.
What is your favorite 4-H project or activity? “My favorite project in 4-H is the Poultry Project Bowl.”
What is one skill you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H? “One skill I have been able to practice or improve is my goat showmanship.”
What would you consider is your current spark? “My current passion is helping my friends at school with math.”
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “One of my favorite memories of being in 4-H is traveling down to state for the Poultry Project Bowl and staying in a hotel.”
May Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Andy Morgan
Andy has volunteered with 4-H for 3 years.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? “Participating in the Lunch Buddy Program for the past 12 years has been amazing. Being randomly approached by Lunch Buddies that I had the pleasure of meeting and spending time with years ago, has been super rewarding. It is not uncommon for me to have high school students say “Hey, you were my Lunch Buddy in second grade, that was a cool program.” I also enjoy recognizing past Lunch Buddies while at high school sporting events, band or just uptown.”
What would you consider is your spark? “Community Connection”
Why do you volunteer? “My long-term involvement in the Lunch Buddy Program could not be possible without the full support of my employer. The Grand Rapids Police Department recognized the importance of building connections with the public. That “public” certainly includes our youth. Partnering with 4-H in the Lunch Buddy Program has given me a brief break from traditional day to day police work and has allowed me the blessing to meet some great kids and build strong bonds with students, other volunteering adults, and great
teachers over the years. Professionally and personally, the time invested in meeting with my Lunch Buddies has an unimaginable return. I am so grateful to 4-H for continuing and advancing the Lunch Buddy Program.”
About 4-H
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.
If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit
https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.
