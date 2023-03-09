Matt Christianson leads by example as a true friend

When it comes to being a role model in the community, Matt Christiansen is doing it the right way. Son, friend, and co-worker, life is good for the 41-year-old Grand Rapids native, who recently celebrated his 20th Anniversary working with MDI, as well as being named Employee of the Quarter at Hardee’s in Grand Rapids.
Starting with Deer River Helping Hands in the early 2000s at age 21, he has been working with MDI ever since, making his home at the location in Cohasset. Matt is an assembler at MDI, but he loves to do it all while he is there. Working through two decades of changes with the company, one thing hasn’t changed, Matt.
Matt loves being at work and with his co-workers. While sitting with him, his mother Patty, and Dan Carlson, who works with Matt at MDI; it was evident these people are not Matt’s co-workers, they are his friends. And when not working with his friends at MDI, he is working with his friends at his other job in town, Hardee’s.
The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 put Matt on hold with both jobs and he was forced to stay home for a period of time. Luckily for him, Matt has enough hobbies to keep anyone busy.
Matt loves to golf, bowl, fish, and has an entire line-up of his favorite movies and TV shows. Also, Matt is a huge wrestling fan, which was obvious with his “Macho Man” Randy Savage socks on display. His mom Patty was even excited while talking about wrestling with her son.
As a hockey fan, Matt is a regular on the ice in the waiting room of the Grand Rapids High School Hockey team. Always with his friends when he has the chance, Matt says he has been trying to convince the team for a long time to try the “Flying V,” a nod to the Mighty Ducks movies. But he’s still waiting on that one.
And despite enough hobbies to keep him busy, nothing can replace what he loved the most: going to work and being with his friends. Matt was soon able to return to MDI to continue his 20-year career and to keep an eye on Hardee’s. Dan Carlson, Matt’s friend, and co-worker at MDI, is someone who helps those in the community find sustainable jobs and was able to help Matt get his old job back at Hardee’s.
“He loves visitors at Hardee’s and Matt had no problem falling right back into routine when he was welcomed back,” added Carlson.
And not only does Carlson help others find sustainable jobs, and rides to those jobs, he also facilitates a work skills class for employees at MDI. “It helps build soft skills for life and the workplace, but it has evolved into more of a work academy,” explained Carlson.
And Matt happened to be a member of the very first graduating class of the work skills course in 2017. Now he is able to lead by example and apply some of those learned skills not only at MDI, but at Hardee’s as well.
The hard work is paying off, having just recently named the Employee of the Quarter at Hardee’s.
Patty was asked what it’s been like watching Matt experience so much success at work?
“Awesome – but that’s just part of who Matt is. He has a drive and he’s active.”
Recognition for Matt’s contributions to his workplace have also gotten him noticed all the way up to Vice President of Public Relations at MDI, Chris Duffy:
“When he started, he lacked confidence. Now, he’s one of MDI’s top employees and has found job success outside of MDI - His supervisor says he works hard, has a positive attitude, and brings joy into the work environment. MDI celebrates when its employees find success elsewhere.”
“He always has a smile,” says Carlson as he explains how he relies on Matt when he is having a tough day at work.
Matt was asked how he can bring such a positive attitude to both of his jobs? It was simple, “I like the jobs, I like the people.”
As to what the next 20 years look like for Matt? He wants to retire at MDI, that much he does know. But other than that, he is already planning his annual birthday party which has become a family reunion at his home in Grand Rapids and a chance to celebrate Matt every August.
Already on the schedule at this year’s party, there will be singing, karaoke, food, and Matt’s favorite: the short skits that he and his family put on for each other at the party every year.
Patty says, “Matt already has them written and ready for the party this year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.