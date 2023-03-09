Matt Christianson leads by example as a true friend

Photo by Jonathan Ryan

Matt Christiansen (center) is pictured with his mother Patty Christiansen (left) and co-worker friend Dan Carlson

When it comes to being a role model in the community, Matt Christiansen is doing it the right way. Son, friend, and co-worker, life is good for the 41-year-old Grand Rapids native, who recently celebrated his 20th Anniversary working with MDI, as well as being named Employee of the Quarter at Hardee’s in Grand Rapids.

Starting with Deer River Helping Hands in the early 2000s at age 21, he has been working with MDI ever since, making his home at the location in Cohasset. Matt is an assembler at MDI, but he loves to do it all while he is there. Working through two decades of changes with the company, one thing hasn’t changed, Matt.


