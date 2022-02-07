Mathcounts Team earns trip to state meet

The Grand Rapids Mathcounts team competed in the regional meet at UMD on February 1st and finished in second place to win a trip to the State Mathcounts meet on March 11th and 12th.
Carter Casey took top honors as the first place individual out of 56 competitors. Carter also qualified to participate in the fast-paced countdown round and received a trophy for his third place finish in that round. Skyler Barker, Sam Hoffman, Gabe Hoffman and Arron McMullen all contributed to the team effort.
Mathcounts is a national program run by engineers and is open to 6th, 7th and 8th grade students. Each meet consists of challenging word problems in 2 individual rounds and one team round. The sprint round is 30 questions with a 40 minute time limit without calculators so knowing short cuts is very helpful. The target round is 8 questions broken into 4 segments of 2 questions in 6 minutes with calculators. The team round allows each team of 4 to work together on 10 questions in 20 minutes with calculators. The bonus countdown round is a single elimination tournament for the top 8 individuals. 2 students at a time are given up to 45 seconds to answer a word problem with the format of the best out of 3 questions and sudden victory as the tie breaker if needed. It is fun, pressure filled fast thinking of all kinds of math problems!
