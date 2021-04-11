Mathcounts competitors qualify for State again

Submitted Photo

Pictured from left, Mathcounts State competitors from RJEMS Jack Sonder, Preston Spawn, Logan Hoffman, and Coach Gretchen Hyink.

A year ago Jack Sonder, Preston Spawn, Logan Hoffman and Carter Casey earned a trip as a team to the 2020 State MathCounts meet as 6th and 7th graders. Unfortunately, that was when the shutdowns started so that state meet was canceled.

This year three of the four competed in four online practice meets and two online Arrowhead Chapter meets as 8th graders. Due to virtual limitations, the team and countdown rounds were removed and the only way to the 2021 state meet was as an individual. Our Arrowhead chapter advanced the top five individuals to the state meet and Preston, Jack and Logan were in the top five in both chapter meets! Congratulations boys!

Mathcounts is a national extracurricular math program for 6th, 7th and 8th grade students to build problem-solving skills and positive attitudes about math.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments