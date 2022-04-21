By: Renae Garski

The 2021-2022 5th Grade Math Masters teams just finished their fourth and final local meet of the year on April 12th. The regional meet is on April 22nd at ICC. We had 12 total teams compete today, 6 teams competed in the morning session and 6 teams competed in the afternoon; East Elementary, West Elementary, Cohasset elementary, and St. Joseph’s School. 

The fact drill round involved 50 math fact problems with a 5 minute time frame. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing and orders of operation. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. Congratulations to Kevin Liu(East Elementary) for getting 45 correct!

The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 18 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top scorers for this round were Bodie Felosi(East Elementary, Toby Rostvedt(East Elementary), and Gus Jackson(East Elementary) each scoring 33 total points that were added to their teams total points. 

The team word round had 14 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. Calculators were allowed for this portion of the meet. Team Roman Noodles(East Elementary) earned the high score for the day with 35 team points that was added to their total. 

The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time factors. Team Algerbrats(East Elementary) earned 18 points for the morning session. Team Smarties(West Elementary) 24 points for their team in the afternoon session.

Team Algerbrats(East Elementary) earned the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Erikka Allen, Maya Koehnen, Alex Miskovich, Levi McNellis, and Adri Geisler along with their Coach Heidi Heller and Math Teacher, Mr Mattson.

Team Smarties(West Elementary) earned the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Siena Maki, Molly Matzdorf, Wyatt Fideldy, Kenneth Hendrick, Kaedyn Johnson, and Mackenzie Erdman along with their Coach Shane Matzdorf and Math Teacher, Mrs LaRoque. 

Fact Drill Round

Kevin Liu- 45- East Elementary

Cael Hoard- 41- East Elementary

Adalie Grochowski- 39- East Elementary

Bodie Felosi- 39- East Elementary

Lena Fox- 39- Cohasset Elementary

Maija McCluskey- 38- St. Joseph’s School

Sienna Maki- 37- West Elementary

Toby Rostvedt- 36- East Elementary

Kate Carlson- 36- Cohasset Elementary

Grant Hayes- 35- West Elementary

Lily Stigen- 35- Cohasset Elementary

Erikka Allen- 34- East Elementary

Bryce Dietman- 33- East Elementary

Kenneth Hendrick- 33- West Elementary

Levi McNellis- 31- East Elementary

Maya Koehnen- 30- East Elementary

Clara Kastendick- 30- St. Joseph’s School

Matthew Nicholls- 30- East Elementary

Gavyn Locken- 30- East Elementary

 

Individual Word Round

Bodie Felosi- 33- East Elementary

Toby Rostvedt- 33- East Elementary

Gus Jackson- 33- East Elementary

Errika Allen- 30- East Elementary

Maya Koehnen- 30- East Elementary

Aidan Scally- 27- East Elementary

Kevin Liu- 24- East Elementary

Kenneth Hendrick- 24- West Elementary

Mason Fletcher- 24- West Elementary

Matthew Nicholls- 21- East Elementary

Alex Miskovich- 21- East Elementary

Jasper Aultman- 21- St. Joseph’s School

Lena Fox- 18- Cohasset Elementary

Kate Carlson- 18- Cohasset Elementary

Bryce Dietman- 18- East Elementary

Stephen Hernandez- 18- St. Joseph’s School

George Csmarich- 18- West Elementary

Hudson Soltis- 18- West Elementary

 

Team Word Round

The Roman Noodles- 35- East Elementary

 

Team Oral Round (Morning Session)

Algergrats- 18- East Elementary

 

Team Oral Round (Afternoon Session)

Smarties- 24- West Elementary

 

Final Standings (Morning Session)

Algergrats- 187.6- East Elementary

The Roman Noodles- 184.8- East Elementary

Brainiacs- 181- East Elementary

 

Final Standings (Afternoon Session)

Smarties- 138.4- West Elementary

Pemdas Pi- 136.2- St. Joseph’s School

Masterminds- 126.8- West Elementary

