By: Renae Garski
The 2021-2022 5th Grade Math Masters teams just finished their fourth and final local meet of the year on April 12th. The regional meet is on April 22nd at ICC. We had 12 total teams compete today, 6 teams competed in the morning session and 6 teams competed in the afternoon; East Elementary, West Elementary, Cohasset elementary, and St. Joseph’s School.
The fact drill round involved 50 math fact problems with a 5 minute time frame. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing and orders of operation. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. Congratulations to Kevin Liu(East Elementary) for getting 45 correct!
The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 18 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top scorers for this round were Bodie Felosi(East Elementary, Toby Rostvedt(East Elementary), and Gus Jackson(East Elementary) each scoring 33 total points that were added to their teams total points.
The team word round had 14 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. Calculators were allowed for this portion of the meet. Team Roman Noodles(East Elementary) earned the high score for the day with 35 team points that was added to their total.
The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time factors. Team Algerbrats(East Elementary) earned 18 points for the morning session. Team Smarties(West Elementary) 24 points for their team in the afternoon session.
Team Algerbrats(East Elementary) earned the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Erikka Allen, Maya Koehnen, Alex Miskovich, Levi McNellis, and Adri Geisler along with their Coach Heidi Heller and Math Teacher, Mr Mattson.
Team Smarties(West Elementary) earned the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Siena Maki, Molly Matzdorf, Wyatt Fideldy, Kenneth Hendrick, Kaedyn Johnson, and Mackenzie Erdman along with their Coach Shane Matzdorf and Math Teacher, Mrs LaRoque.
Fact Drill Round
Kevin Liu- 45- East Elementary
Cael Hoard- 41- East Elementary
Adalie Grochowski- 39- East Elementary
Bodie Felosi- 39- East Elementary
Lena Fox- 39- Cohasset Elementary
Maija McCluskey- 38- St. Joseph’s School
Sienna Maki- 37- West Elementary
Toby Rostvedt- 36- East Elementary
Kate Carlson- 36- Cohasset Elementary
Grant Hayes- 35- West Elementary
Lily Stigen- 35- Cohasset Elementary
Erikka Allen- 34- East Elementary
Bryce Dietman- 33- East Elementary
Kenneth Hendrick- 33- West Elementary
Levi McNellis- 31- East Elementary
Maya Koehnen- 30- East Elementary
Clara Kastendick- 30- St. Joseph’s School
Matthew Nicholls- 30- East Elementary
Gavyn Locken- 30- East Elementary
Individual Word Round
Bodie Felosi- 33- East Elementary
Toby Rostvedt- 33- East Elementary
Gus Jackson- 33- East Elementary
Errika Allen- 30- East Elementary
Maya Koehnen- 30- East Elementary
Aidan Scally- 27- East Elementary
Kevin Liu- 24- East Elementary
Kenneth Hendrick- 24- West Elementary
Mason Fletcher- 24- West Elementary
Matthew Nicholls- 21- East Elementary
Alex Miskovich- 21- East Elementary
Jasper Aultman- 21- St. Joseph’s School
Lena Fox- 18- Cohasset Elementary
Kate Carlson- 18- Cohasset Elementary
Bryce Dietman- 18- East Elementary
Stephen Hernandez- 18- St. Joseph’s School
George Csmarich- 18- West Elementary
Hudson Soltis- 18- West Elementary
Team Word Round
The Roman Noodles- 35- East Elementary
Team Oral Round (Morning Session)
Algergrats- 18- East Elementary
Team Oral Round (Afternoon Session)
Smarties- 24- West Elementary
Final Standings (Morning Session)
Algergrats- 187.6- East Elementary
The Roman Noodles- 184.8- East Elementary
Brainiacs- 181- East Elementary
Final Standings (Afternoon Session)
Smarties- 138.4- West Elementary
Pemdas Pi- 136.2- St. Joseph’s School
Masterminds- 126.8- West Elementary
