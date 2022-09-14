Master’s Voice returning to Grand Rapids this week

Submitted photo

Master’s Voice will perform at Assemblies of God, Sept. 16-18.

True Hope Ministries will once again be hosting the evangelism team and singing group, Master’s Voice. True Hope exists to share hope through Christ-centered events, and the seventh Annual True Hope Revival is expected to do just that. Every person from every corner of Itasca County, on all walks of faith, is invited to attend.

The event will be Friday, Sept. 16 - Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Merge building of Grand Rapids Assemblies of God (1585 US Hwy. 169). The nightly services will begin at 7 p.m. On Friday evening, people are invited to stay after the service for an informal time of Q&A and visiting with the group.

