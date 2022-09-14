Master’s Voice returning to Grand Rapids this week

True Hope Ministries will once again be hosting the evangelism team and singing group, Master’s Voice. True Hope exists to share hope through Christ-centered events, and the seventh Annual True Hope Revival is expected to do just that. Every person from every corner of Itasca County, on all walks of faith, is invited to attend.
The event will be Friday, Sept. 16 - Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Merge building of Grand Rapids Assemblies of God (1585 US Hwy. 169). The nightly services will begin at 7 p.m. On Friday evening, people are invited to stay after the service for an informal time of Q&A and visiting with the group.
Time spent with Master’s Voice has made people laugh, cry, be challenged and encouraged, and, most importantly, experience a change of heart through word and song.
Master’s Voice may be known for their wonderful musical abilities, but this group of men is truly an evangelism team at heart. Sharing Christ, His power of salvation and redemption, is at the center of each event with the group. What started out a youth group being forced to sing at a Sunday night service has become an evangelism outreach team known across the nation.
The True Hope committee members are excited for this opportunity to reach out to the community, and sincerely invite all to attend. For more information, visit www.truehopemn.org, True Hope Ministries of Minnesota on Facebook, or call 218-301-9070.
