Master Gardeners offer plants, free seeds and gardening advice

The rush is on to buy vegetables and flowering plants. When the doors opened at 10 a.m. nearly 150 area gardeners/shoppers rushed into a utility building at NCROC to select their favorite plants. In less than 20 minutes most of the people had selected their purchases and were standing in the checkout line.
The third Saturday in May Itasca County Extension Master Gardeners held their annual Spring Plant Sale. It was a joyous occasion for buyers and sellers alike. After two COVID Springs of not being able to have the plant sale, Master Gardeners were delighted to once again plant vegetable and annual flower seeds and dig flowering perennials and trees from their own gardens and landscapes. They nurtured dozens of tomatoes, peppers, squash, pumpkin, Brussel sprouts, chard, onions, zucchini, celery and a variety of herbs as well as flowering annuals. Seeds were started under grow-lights in home basements, garages, bathtubs and sun rooms.
One enthusiastic Master Gardener who spends her winters in the South potted up tomato plants in Georgia and stored “my babies” as she called them in her motorhome’s bathtub on the long trip back to Itasca County. When the RV required mechanical repairs at a service station, she put the “babies” out in the parking lot to get some sunshine.
The sale also included blueberry bushes. Several varieties of native Minnesota trees were donated by Master Gardeners David Hayes and Zona Kinn. Blooming Petunias were purchased and donated by Master Gardeners Matt and Laura Moraczewski. Biers Green House donated flowering Violas. The first people to enter the building stood in the rain/snow mix for nearly a half-hour to make sure they would get trees.
This was not just a plant sale as Master Gardeners also shared gardening tips and advice on growing Native plants. More than 125 FREE Native Seed Mix packets were given away to shoppers to help them kick- start pollinator friendly gardens to attract bees and butterflies.
The annual plant sale was success; Master Gardeners experienced the joyful miracle of starting many 100’s of seeds; gardeners bought healthy plants for healthy food, and leftover plants will be donated to local non-profits. Monies collected from the plant sale supports local Kids Gardens, College Scholarships for students studying Horticulture, Educational Programming for Master Gardeners and other activities related to growing and teaching gardening. For information on joining the Master Gardeners team visit https://extension.umn.edu/master-gardener/become-master-gardener
