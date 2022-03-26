Marcotte is seeking GOP nomination for MN Senate Dist. 7

Aitkin County Commissioner, Ann Marcotte, announced she is seeking the GOP nomination for Minnesota State Senate, District 7, a newly formed senate district.  

An Aitkin County Commissioner since 2010, Marcotte represents the county on the Mississippi  Headwaters Board (MHB), Chair, 2021, Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board (NCLUCB), Chair 2017-2022, and the Aitkin Planning and Zoning Committee, Chair 2021-22.  Marcotte is the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) District One Director representing  Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis counties.  

As AMC District Director since 2017, she has served on the AMC’S Board of Governance, the  Education and Training Committees and most recently, she served on the Safe Courthouse Grant  Committee. She also represents Aitkin County on the AMC Environment and Natural Resources  Policy Committee.  

“Our region is rich in natural resources and meaningful coordination between state and federal  lawmakers continues to be critical for the success of our timber, mining and sporting industries  now and for future generations,” Marcotte stated. 

Marcotte obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the College of St.  Scholastica, Duluth and then attended the University of North Dakota School of Law where she  earned her Juris Doctorate (JD) degree. Marcotte has been a Minnesota State Public Defender representing indigent citizens in criminal matters for over twenty years in Itasca County.  

Marcotte’s civic affiliations include serving as treasurer on the Northern Pines Mental Health  Board, board member of Northern Counseling Center and a tenured board member of Advocates  for Family Peace. She is also a board member of the Hill City Area Community Fund.  

“As an advocate for Aitkin County, my constituents and AMC members, I work hard to ensure  that our resources, environmentally and fiscally, are well managed. I look forward to the  opportunity to continue to employ my skills, education and experience as your Minnesota State  Senator and ask for your support in this endeavor” Marcotte concluded.

