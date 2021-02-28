March at the Macrostie

MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its March 2021 exhibitions. The MacRostie Gallery will feature sculptures by artist Jesse Dermody in his exhibit “Strange Forms.” The Minnesota Gallery will showcase works by students at Robert J. Elkington Middle School in “Exploring Archetypes.” The public is invited to experience the new exhibitions opening March 5 either through the MAC’s website or in person at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids during the MAC’s regular business hours. March exhibits at MacRostie Art Center are sponsored by Anderson Family Dental.
Strange Forms by Jesse Dermody
Jesse Dermody is a poet, musician, and sculptor living in the woods of northern Minnesota. His exhibit “Strange Forms” will display a collection of his large, dynamic sculptures created from driftwood, roots, barn boards, stones, animal bones, and other found objects that he collects on his daily hikes near his home north of Duluth, MN.
Dermody’s sculptures have been displayed multiple times at the Goin’ Postal Art Expo in Superior, WI, and Terrapin Station in Nevis, MN. In 2020 he was awarded second place in the 3-dimensional category in MacRostie Art Center’s annual juried exhibition. As a full-time musician, he performs and records with his brother Ryan as The Brothers Burn Mountain.
Dermody sees all of his creative pursuits as intertwined.
“I sculpt poems, compose sculptures, and help my brother paint songs,” he says. “I see no barriers between the forms or my senses. They're really all one art form, one tree sharing roots with our ancestors, with poem branches, song branches, and sculpture branches growing out. A composite of sensations with rustling leaves.”
Exploring Archetypes by RJEMS Students
National Youth Art Month is observed each March to emphasize the value of art education for all children and to encourage support for quality school art programs. This year, MacRostie Art Center is celebrating with an exhibit showcasing work by current and former eighth grade students in Mrs. Kragthorpe’s art class at Robert J. Elkington Middle School.
The exhibit will feature examples from two different class projects. In one assignment, students create a portrait of someone famous or recognizable that they consider to be their archetype. The portraits are done with tempera paint in a pop art style. Displayed with the portraits will be three-dimensional ceramic sculptures made during a study of Greek functional forms of pottery.
Visiting the MAC | Winter Hours
MacRostie Art Center is open Wednesday – Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm or by appointment. The MAC is also pleased to offer the opportunity to view all its exhibits and shop online at macrostieartcenter.org.
