March at the MacRostie

MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition. From March through April, the Minnesota Gallery will feature “Hope and Healing,” an exhibition of paintings by Kent Estey. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on March 4 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org.
Minnesota Gallery | Hope and Healing by Kent Estey
Kent Estey is a contemporary artist whose paintings feature bold colors and a variety of mediums including acrylics, oils, ink, and metals. Some of his most recent works use birchbark, Lake Superior stones, and a variety of metal pieces which add interest and dimension to his pieces. Kent is inspired by the late George Morrison, whose work gave Kent the permission to create contemporary and abstract pieces while honoring his Ojibwe heritage.
“I grew up in a home where everyone was an artist,” says Estey. “Either you played an instrument, created birchbark and black ash baskets, or sewed. My passion was and has always been painting and I’ve always painted the land, sky, and water.”
Estey’s exhibit “Hope and Healing” will feature a collection of abstract paintings inspired by the colors and textures of the natural world.
Kent Estey is a self-taught artist and proud member of the White Earth Nation of Ojibwe. He and his wife Becky live and work on the White Earth Reservation in northwestern Minnesota, where Kent has been an educator for most of his life. They reside in his hometown of Naytahwaush, MN. Kent currently serves as a Liaison Board member of the Region 2 Arts Council and board member of the Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Advisory Council for Region 2.
First Friday Art Walk
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 pm with an artist talk at 6 pm on March 4. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibits. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
Macrostie Gallery | Sleepover at Grandma’s House by Helen Dolan
Helen Dolan uses the traditionally feminine materials and labor practices of textiles and fabrics to create a dialogue between comfort and discomfort, highlighting the invisible labor of generations of women as well as the often-hidden struggles of depression and anxiety.
Reif Gallery | Celebrating Youth Art Month by ISD 318 Students
Students from grades K-12 will be featured on the walls of the Reif Gallery through April 10. ISD #318 art instructors from elementary to high school levels will present a selection of works representing the creativity and technique of local youth artists.
