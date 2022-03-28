Monthly in 2022, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers. 4-H focuses on hands-on learning and encouraging youth to identify and pursue their sparks/passions. 4-H is also supported by adult volunteers that are encouraged to use their sparks while working with young people.
March Youth Member spotlight: Katie W.
Katie has been a 4-H member for 9 years.
What is your favorite 4-H project or activity? “Meat goat project.”
What is one skill you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H? “Public Speaking, 4-H has given me many opportunities to get comfortable and become better at speaking to the public.”
What would you consider is your current spark? “Showing my meat goats.”
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “One of my favorite memories was the first year that I got to take my meat goat down to the Minnesota State Fair to show. I got to meet so many amazing people that share the same passion for meat goats.”
March Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Alaina Mousel
Alaina has volunteered with 4-H for 4 years.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? “I enjoy watching the friendships and camaraderie 4-H’ers develop during the county fair, especially how livestock kids naturally encourage and support one another.”
What would you consider is your spark? “Kids, cows and pumpkins.”
Why do you volunteer? “I had some great 4-H experiences growing up, with people who volunteered their time and talent. I volunteer to pour into the next generation of leaders.”
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.
If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit
