Every day, millions of Americans dedicate their time and energy to people, pets and causes who need a helping hand. An estimated one in four Americans volunteers their time, and a growing body of medical evidence suggests that their efforts reap some surprising benefits. If you are a part of this admirable group, your effort makes the world a better place while it creates a happier and healthier you.
Studies have shown that volunteering is good for mind, body and soul. Volunteering as little as just one hour a week has been linked to improved physical health, increased energy and motivation and greater functional ability.
Volunteers are not just healthier – they are also happier. Volunteers report lower rates of depression, reduced stress and anxiety and increased satisfaction with life in general. Volunteering often helps people overcome particularly difficult life transitions—one study indicated that people mourning the loss of a spouse experienced shorter periods of sadness when they spent time helping others.
Volunteering can also be a great opportunity for you to socialize and make new friends. No matter what your limitations are, there is a volunteering position out there for you. First, think about what matters to you most and then imagine how that can be matched with an opportunity in the community. Would you like to lead an exercise class? Help the homeless? Work at a food shelf? Shop for groceries? Advocate for others? Drive older adults to/from medical appointments? Assist with income tax returns? The possibilities really are endless--reach out to organizations that inspire you and ask how you can help.
For more information about volunteering opportunities in Itasca and Koochiching Counties, contact AmeriCorps Seniors Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) at 218-999-9233 ext. 279 or ecircle@eldercircle.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.