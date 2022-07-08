An Effie man was found safe after spending the night in the woods, according to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, 79-year-old Loren DeShaw went for a walk on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5. His wife called authorities Wednesday afternoon when he didn’t come home.

Deputies searched outbuildings, local businesses, and checked with local neighbors. Air support was requested from the Minnesota State Patrol.

DeShaw was found walking out of the woods shortly after 8 p.m., Wednesday and the air support was cancelled.

DeShaw was taken the Bigfork Valley Hospital.

