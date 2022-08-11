Authorities on Monday charged three people in connection with the gunfire that scattered terrified shoppers Thursday inside the Mall of America and sent the massive shopping center into lockdown.

The three, including two tied to a local hotel, were charged with aiding the escape of the alleged gunman, Shamar Alon Lark, 21, and his alleged accomplice, Rashad Jamal May, 23.

