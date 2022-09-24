Those taking a stroll along the Mississippi River path in downtown Grand Rapids, which passes by the library and radio station, might hear the sounds of harmonic notes filling the air during their walk.
Thanks to a collaboration between the Grand Rapids Area Library (GRAL), the Grand Rapids Area Library Foundation (GRALF), Northern Community Radio KAXE/KBXE (KAXE) and the City of Grand Rapids—a new, musical park on the lawn between the GRAL and KAXE buildings has been created. The Randy McCarty Park features an interactive music display and seeks to honor the life of community member Randy McCarty.
“The Grand Rapids Area Library Foundation was excited to partner with KAXE and the City of Grand Rapids, with the support of a Legacy Amendment grant, to create McCarty Park in honor of Randy McCarty,” stated GRALF President Lisa Tabbert.
“Randy was an impactful volunteer, mentor, and conservationist that put many selfless hours into building our community.”
The McCarty Park was completed in August 2022 after about eight months of planning. The idea for the park began when Kari Hedlund, Music Director at KAXE, was on a roadtrip and came across a musical park in Moab, Utah.
“It was winter, the weather was cold, and that park brought us so much joy,” said Hedlund. “I showed a video of that park to my co-workers, and the consensus was that it would be valuable to our community.”
Hedlund shared the idea for the musical park at a brainstorming session at KAXE. The radio station was working to generate ideas for more art projects on their property and along the river walkway.
“The pedestrian bridge and the library’s story walk have been integral in bringing lots of families to our little area along the river every single day,” Hedlund stated. “Outside of Veteran’s Park, the downtown area is lacking a playground for kids; we wanted to create something for those families to entertain, with a specific focus on entertaining through art.”
Director of KAXE Sarah Bignall shared the radio station has had public art on the property ever since it was built 17 years ago. Over the years, existing artwork has aged. The area has also seen increased traffic with the creation of the pedestrian bridge. Considering these factors, the radio station wanted to find a new kind of display for their area.
“Will Richter (Grand Rapids Area Library Director) and myself had been talking for a while on how both our organizations could work together to build some functional art or a nature playground between our buildings,” said Bignall. “When Will shared that the McCarty Family had left funds to build something in Randy’s memory, it seemed like a perfect fit to build this musical park.”
The park was created with funding left in memory of Randy McCarty, funding from the Minnesota Arts and Culture Heritage Fund, the GRALF, and the city of Grand Rapids. The city of Grand Rapids, specifically, helped with picking the location, concrete work needed, and installation.
“We definitely appreciate the help from public works to help put it in,” said Ritcher.
The Randy McCarty Park features an interactive music display made by the company Freenotes Harmony Park. The display is handicap accessible and has six musical instruments of varying sizes to use. All of the instruments are made to create harmony in the notes, so that playing them in any way will create a pleasant sound.
“I love that the music park appeals to kids and adults alike, and that it offers an experience that is different than the physicality of a playground. There is no goal, no right or wrong, just play,” Hedlund commented. “Our hope for the music park is that it enhances the riverwalk and contributes to a burgeoning outdoor art space for all.”
Matt Wegwerth, Public Works Director and City Engineer with the city of Grand Rapids, said the new park adds to the city’s riverfront development plan. He added that it was important for the display to be accessible to all.
“We really want to make that area feel inviting and really have it be a place for families and people to spend time there,” Wegwerth said.
The park is named in memory of Randy McCarty.
“Remembering a community builder who was tireless in his support of KAXE and Grand Rapids Area Library- among others. Let this park along the banks of the Mississippi encourage us to find harmony in being good stewards of nature, community service, and fostering the potential of others.”
These words are written as a dedication to Randy and are displayed on a sign that can be seen next to the musical display.
“It just felt like a really good, neighborly thing to do,” said Richter. “But also as a tribute to someone who, amongst many other community things, really cared about the library and the station.”
Randy’s wife, Kathy, shared that Randy always felt very privileged to be able to live in this area. Randy was very active in the community. He was an avid hunter and advocated for clean water in the area, as well as, upholding hunting and fishing laws.
“I’m absolutely thrilled, and humbled, and honored and I know that he would be too,” said Kathy. “This would be huge for him and it’s huge for me, and our sons, to have him remembered in this way.”
Randy and Kathy moved up to the area in 1997 when their children were already grown. They wanted to find ways to give back to their community in any way they could. Both were a part of the GRALF. Randy loved reading, was voted onto the library’s board, was a part of the program committee, and even built some shelving units for the library.
Music and the radio station were also incredibly important to him, Kathy shared. The two began listening to KAXE early on, before they even moved up to the Grand Rapids area.
“Randy McCarty was instrumental in the early days of the radio station,” Richter shared.
Kathy added that Randy took time to be a mentor for both children and adults, raised money for the Itasca Area Chapter of Let’s Go Fishing, and was a rotary member.
“He was the guy who if you wanted to know who to contact about a certain thing or how to fix something, he was the guy to call. He would know,” said Kathy.
Thinking of her husband, giving back to the community is something Kathy encourages people to do now. Rather than complaining about something, she urges people to take initiative and participate in their community.
“People have so many different talents and there are so many ways that you can give back to your community,” said Kathy. “It’s good for the community and it’s good for the person who’s giving.”
She added, “It brings a lot of joy to your life and might make things easier for somebody else.”
The McCarty Park represents a unique collaboration between many organizations that Randy was a supporter of.
Tabbert shared that the GRALF was honored to be a part of this project and that the organization has great respect for all Randy did in the community.
“McCarty Park combines Randy’s passion for music and commitment to fostering a love of reading and education together to create a unique interactive music park located between KAXE and the Grand Rapids Area Library along the Mississippi River,” said Tabbert. “Our hope is that McCarty Park will encourage people to find harmony in being good stewards of nature, community service, and fostering the potential of others. Let Randy’s attitude and commitment inspire us all.”
Bignall shared that she enjoys hearing kids play with instruments when walking outside of KAXE and that they have seen more young families walking along the river. As someone who grew up in Grand Rapids, Bignall believes that the Mississippi River has been underutilized before and hopes it will continue to be a focal point in the community.
“I hope that there is opportunity to continue to invest in the riverfront and that KAXE can be part of that,” Bignall commented. “We have witnessed significant growth in the foot traffic and visits to the pedestrian bridge and riverwalk from out-of-town and state visitors. I hope to see more development around this area in the form of more restaurants and shops.”
Although it may appear to be just a set of musical instruments set atop the lawn alongside the mighty Mississippi River, the McCarty Park represents something much bigger than a park. Rather, it seeks to honor the memory of one community member who made giving back a priority in his life. The legacy of Randy McCarty will now be upheld through all seasons and enjoyed by all who happen to pass by the newest addition of public art in Grand Rapids.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.