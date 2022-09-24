Those taking a stroll along the Mississippi River path in downtown Grand Rapids, which passes by the library and radio station, might hear the sounds of harmonic notes filling the air during their walk.

Thanks to a collaboration between the Grand Rapids Area Library (GRAL), the Grand Rapids Area Library Foundation (GRALF), Northern Community Radio KAXE/KBXE (KAXE) and the City of Grand Rapids—a new, musical park on the lawn between the GRAL and KAXE buildings has been created. The Randy McCarty Park features an interactive music display and seeks to honor the life of community member Randy McCarty.

