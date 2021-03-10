The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Make Your Own Treasure Bag Take and Make Kits to member public libraries to distribute March 15-31, 2021. These kits, designed by Mary Mulari, include fabric, supplies, and instructions to create your own felt treasure bag. Sew it by hand or by machine! Store candy, gifts, a baseball or other treasures in the easy-to-sew bag! Kits will be distributed at the following public libraries and ALS outreach locations:
Aurora Public Library
Babbitt Public Library
Baudette Public Library
Bovey Public Library
Buhl Public Library
Calumet Public Library
Carlton Area Public Library
Chisholm Public Library
Cloquet Public Library
Coleraine Public Library
Cook Public Library
Duluth Public Library
Ely Public Library
Eveleth Public Library
Gilbert Public Library
Grand Marais Public Library
Grand Rapids Area Library
Hibbing Public Library
Hoyt Lakes Public Library
International Falls Public Library
Keewatin Public Library
Marble Public Library
Moose Lake Public Library
Mountain Iron Public Library
Silver Bay Public Library
Two Harbors Public Library
Virginia Public Library
Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile
Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (*patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services)
Please note each location has a limited number of kits - feel free to contact your local library for more information. A supplemental step-by-step video tutorial can be found on YouTube by searching for Treasure Bag Craft. A special thanks to the East Range Development Achievement Center (ERDAC) in Eveleth for kit assembly and Hoyt Lakes Public Library Director Sue Sowers for filming the how-to tutorial.
The Make Your Own Treasure Bag project and kits were designed by Mary Mulari, sewing instructor and author from Aurora. A nationally recognized sewing enthusiast, she has previously presented Legacy programs at participating ALS member public libraries: Vintage & New Age Aprons and Recycle, Repurpose, and Restyle. She is eager to encourage anyone to sew - the treasure bag project could be the beginning of a new hobby.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
