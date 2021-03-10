Make your own treasure bag take and make kits

Submitted Photo

Make Your Own Treasure Bag Take and Make kits will be available to members of the Arrowhead Library System March 15-31. 

The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Make Your Own Treasure Bag Take and Make Kits to member public libraries to distribute March 15-31, 2021.  These kits, designed by Mary Mulari, include fabric, supplies, and instructions to create your own felt treasure bag.  Sew it by hand or by machine!  Store candy, gifts, a baseball or other treasures in the easy-to-sew bag!  Kits will be distributed at the following public libraries and ALS outreach locations:

Aurora Public Library

Babbitt Public Library

Baudette Public Library

Bovey Public Library

Buhl Public Library

Calumet Public Library

Carlton Area Public Library

Chisholm Public Library

Cloquet Public Library

Coleraine Public Library

Cook Public Library

Duluth Public Library

Ely Public Library

Eveleth Public Library

Gilbert Public Library

Grand Marais Public Library

Grand Rapids Area Library

Hibbing Public Library

Hoyt Lakes Public Library

International Falls Public Library

Keewatin Public Library

Marble Public Library

Moose Lake Public Library

Mountain Iron Public Library

Silver Bay Public Library

Two Harbors Public Library

Virginia Public Library

Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile

Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (*patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services)

Please note each location has a limited number of kits - feel free to contact your local library for more information.  A supplemental step-by-step video tutorial can be found on YouTube by searching for Treasure Bag Craft.  A special thanks to the East Range Development Achievement Center (ERDAC) in Eveleth for kit assembly and Hoyt Lakes Public Library Director Sue Sowers for filming the how-to tutorial.

The Make Your Own Treasure Bag project and kits were designed by Mary Mulari, sewing instructor and author from Aurora.  A nationally recognized sewing enthusiast, she has previously presented Legacy programs at participating ALS member public libraries: Vintage & New Age Aprons and Recycle, Repurpose, and Restyle.  She is eager to encourage anyone to sew - the treasure bag project could be the beginning of a new hobby.

This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments