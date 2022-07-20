The deadline to submit nominations for the “Itasca County Outstanding Volunteerism Award” is this Friday, July 22. This award is to honor the outstanding service of Itasca County area volunteers 18 years and older.
In previous years, ElderCircle coordinated the “Itasca County Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award” which coincided with the MN State Fair’s Outstanding Senior Citizen state award. Unfortunately, the MN State Fair has discontinued presenting the awards. However, ElderCircle will continue honoring volunteers in our area, and is now opening up the award to all adult volunteers 18 years and older.
Eligible nominees must be a resident of Itasca County, be 18 years old at the time of volunteer service considered (Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021), and must still be volunteering at the time of nomination and award presentation. Nominations may be submitted by any individual, group or organization, but not by the nominees themselves.
A selection committee from outside of Itasca County will review the nominations and select two nominees who best fit the award criteria. All nominees will be honored at ElderCircle’s “Senior Day at the Pavilion” on Thursday, August 11 at the Jerry & Shirley Miner Memorial Pavilion in Grand Rapids.
Award recipients will be selected based on a number of criteria, including:
• Results: How has the nominee’s service directly contributed to meeting the organization’s specific mission, goal(s) or objective(s)?
• Attitude: How has the nominee shown compassion and cooperation towards agency clients, staff and other volunteers?
• Initiative: How has the nominee accepted additional assignments and/or suggested improvements to programs and/or processes?
• Mentorship: How has the nominee recruited, led, and/or trained other volunteers?
• Beyond the Call of Duty: How has the nominee gone above and beyond in the call of their volunteer service? Have they made any extraordinary efforts or contributed to noted achievements?
• Commitment: How long has the volunteer served as a volunteer? What have been the average number of hours per week during the consideration period (2021).
Itasca County area individuals or organizations are encouraged to submit nominations on behalf of volunteers who demonstrate the spirit of generous volunteering, who go above and beyond for their community, and who are committed to volunteer service. Nomination forms are available at the ElderCircle office at 400 River Road in Grand Rapids or by contacting Lisa Randall at 218-999-9233x278 or lisa@eldercircle.org. Nominations will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Friday, July 22, 2022.
