The deadline to submit nominations for  the “Itasca County Outstanding Volunteerism Award” is this Friday, July 22. This award is to honor the outstanding service of Itasca County area volunteers 18 years and older.

In previous years, ElderCircle coordinated the “Itasca County Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award” which coincided with the MN State Fair’s Outstanding Senior Citizen state award. Unfortunately, the MN State Fair has discontinued presenting the awards. However, ElderCircle will continue honoring volunteers in our area, and is now opening up the award to all adult volunteers 18 years and older.

