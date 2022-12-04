Make a lasting effect by volunteering

Time is one of the greatest gifts you can give. This holiday season, consider spending some time volunteering - whether you give an hour or a day, your contribution can have a lasting effect on improving your community.
Don’t know where to start? Here are five ways you can give your time this month:
Celebrate culture with Northern Community Radio
Are you a music lover or trivia master? Northern Community Radio is seeking volunteers to program music for the On the River show and host the Green Cheese trivia show! Lending a hand on the air presents a unique opportunity to share your knowledge and connect with your community in a big way.
Help students get to school safely through Get Fit Itasca
Get Fit Itasca is looking for volunteers to act as school crossing guards! Volunteers help create a safe environment for students at pick-up and drop-off times, especially those who walk or bike to school. Training and safety gear is provided, and volunteers can choose the school location and shifts that work for them!
Make decisions that benefit your community on United Way’s Community Investment Panel
Community investment panelists help ensure United Way resources are distributed equitably, objectively, and with great consideration for their best use. Volunteers review grant requests from local nonprofits, discuss the value and impact of various programs to the community, conduct site visits, and make funding recommendations to United Way's board of directors. Volunteering on an investment panel is a great way to develop leadership skills and learn more about the local nonprofit landscape.
Provide care and companionship at Essentia Health’s Hospice
Volunteers play an important role in supporting patients and their loved ones through the final steps of life’s journey. Volunteers with Essentia Health’s hospice program might visit patients and do activities like going for walks, playing cards and games, or sharing interests like music and crafts. Volunteers can also take on basic tasks like cooking and running errands, bringing relief and respite to caregivers. Hospice volunteers work around their own schedules, serving as much or as little as they choose.
Research resources for First Call for Help/211
First Call for Help, which operates the region’s 211 hotline, utilizes volunteers to keep their resource database up-to-date. Resourcing volunteers research resources accessible for families, veterans, and more in Itasca County, sometimes communicating with nonprofits to verify information. This is a great opportunity for volunteers who like to work on their own - all you need is a phone and an Internet connection!
Sign up for these roles and more on Bonfire, the Itasca area’s online volunteer portal, at volunteer.uwlakes.org. Bonfire is free to use and serves to facilitate connection between the Itasca area’s volunteer base and local nonprofit and community organizations.
Community and nonprofit organizations serving the greater Itasca area can post volunteer opportunities and manage volunteers on Bonfire. To get started, visit volunteer.uwlakes.org/nonprofit or call United Way at 218-999-7570.
