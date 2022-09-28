The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met on Sept.19 in Bigfork for a regular board meeting where Human Resources Director Kasey VanQuekelberg discussed the district’s staffing indicator report.
ISD 318 serves a total of 3,925 students district-wide from early childhood up to age 21, according to the report. VanQuekberg shared that employees make up more than 83% of the district’s budget with $48.8 million going to salaries and benefits.
“So that’s the majority of the spending we are doing,” stated VanQuekelberg.
She shared a chart with the board showing the breakdown of employees within each teaching unit.
This chart was similar to previous years, but VanQuekelberg acknowledged there are 40 less employees total in the district this year.
“So that’s due to the budget reductions,” said VanQuekelberg. She continued, “We had 645 last year and 605 this year.”
Next VanQuekelberg addressed some challenges with substitutes. She explained that an active substitute is someone who has been paid in the past 12 months and has not asked to be taken off of the substitute list the district maintains. The percentage of active substitutes versus the number of employees for each staffing group overall (teaching, ESPs, bus drivers, custodians, secretaries and food service) is fairly good at about one-third on average. However, VanQuekelberg stated the food service substitute rate is quite low at 18%.
VanQuekelberg specifically addressed the teacher substitute fill rates next, and compared the ISD 318 rates to the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC) rates. For school years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 substitute fill rates dropped slowly but remained relatively stable between 81-97% for both ISD 318 and IASC. However, as COVID-19 made impacts during the 2020-21 school year, substitute fill rates also dropped. ISD 318 decreased to 77% and IASC went down to 56%. In the 2021-22 school year, ISD 318 again dropped to 70% and IASC decreased significantly to 36%.
“Although we [ISD 318] really struggled, they [IASC] struggled even more,” said VanQuekelberg.
Looking at the graph’s trend line, VanQueklberg shared that if these trends continue the district will see a 50% teacher substitute fill rate in the next two to three years.
She added, “Although our situation is not where we would like it to be, we could be a lot worse. So there is good and bad in that slide.”
Another challenge the district faces in terms of staffing includes the overall budget.
“Even with those 40 staff down, we are still anticipating $1.2 million more in spending on employees this year due to the budget costs,” said VanQuekelberg. “So it’s difficult when you are cutting staff and you’re still having to add money to the budget.”
Board Chair Malissa Bahr asked if the additional spending was due to increased benefits, which VanQuekelberg confirmed.
“Salaries are down about a million, and our benefits are up about $2.2 [million]. And those are estimates. Those are what is projected for this year,” explained VanQuekelberg.
Other challenges include filling open positions, teacher unpaid absences, and a small human resources department.
Looking at successes seen in the district, VanQuekelberg shared that the teacher education levels in ISD 318 are quite high. Out of 278 teachers, 181 have a master’s degree or higher. A total of 90% of teachers have credits beyond a bachelor’s degree.
“We have a very highly educated stitching staff,” said VanQuekelberg. “I think that is in part due to our contract. We encourage and make it very easy for teachers to go back and get graduate level coursework.”
Additionally, the average years of experience for teachers is 11.6 years.
“So when a student walks into one of our buildings and sees a teacher, the average teacher has been here for 12 years, which is awesome,” VanQuekelberg commented. “And many of our teachers have served in other districts as well. So good experience for students there.”
Other successes explained in the report include a lower level of teachers working on a Tier 1, Tier 2 or Out of Field Permission license compared to state levels. ISD 318 has 5% of teachers in these groups, while the state average is 7.5%. Additionally, all expired contracts with staff units and individuals were negotiated and settled this year. Teacher retirement rates are low and the district is seeing improvement in retaining new teachers because of changes with the tiered licensure system.
Looking ahead, VanQuekelberg expects the Human Resource Department will continue to look for ways to make operations more efficient. They will also monitor substitute pay rates, fill rates, and look for new ideas to get substitutes to work more. The department is continuing the transition to the new accounting and payroll system Skyward. Lastly, they are working with the fringe benefit committee and bargaining units to work on insurance plan designs and new options.
Other business
Bigfork Principal Ken DeCoster provided an update on some current news at Bigfork Schools. Last week was homecoming at Bigfork. DeCoster mentioned that fall sports are off to a good start, but that it has been difficult to find officials to referee the games. He also addressed the progress of facility updates, including some cement work done last spring to fix the sidewalks around the school.
“When I see some of our community members or our physically impaired students coming up, knowing that it’s that much more accessible and is going to be easier not only now but in the winter too when you get the snow and ice, it’s just a really good feeling,” said DeCoster. “And to be honest with you, I think it really changes the look of the school even when you pull up. So that’s been exciting too.”
Board members also voted on the following agenda items:
Approved minutes of 9/6/22 September 6, 2022 regular meeting.
Approved August 2022 claims in the amount of $5,368,385.95.
Approved Consent Agenda with the following staffing changes: Michael Doyle, temporary Middle School Football Coach activities hire; Kayla Finke, Student Advocate replacement hire; Zebulon Hemsworth, Bus Driver replacement hire; Daniel Herbert, Custodian resignation; Justin Hron, Master Plumber resignation; Michelle Larson, Custodian replacement hire; Melissa Rauzi, Boys Head Swimming Coach resignation; Antony Schmid, Bus Driver replacement hire; Eric Storlie, Custodian replacement hire; and Elliott Wolfson, Teacher replacement hire.
