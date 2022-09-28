The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met on Sept.19 in Bigfork for a regular board meeting where Human Resources Director Kasey VanQuekelberg discussed the district’s staffing indicator report.

ISD 318 serves a total of 3,925 students district-wide from early childhood up to age 21, according to the report. VanQuekberg shared that employees make up more than 83% of the district’s budget with $48.8 million going to salaries and benefits.

