Major League Fishing show filmed locally debuts on TV this weekend

Show brought pro fishing competition to Wabana, Trout, Pokegama,Turtle and Spider lakes
The Major League Fishing (MLF) 2020 General Tire World Championship is set to premiere with a two-hour episode this Saturday, Oct. 10, at 7 a.m. EDT on Discovery. The event, shot over six days in late July in Grand Rapids, showcases 16 MLF pro anglers culminating the 2020 Cup season and competing for a top prize of $100,000.
“We were proud to host Major League Fishing for the second time here in Minnesota’s nature. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota area has over 1,400 lakes and many of them are the perfect opportunity to catch bass. Major League Fishing anglers and staff are very professional and have a very high standard of tournament style fishing,” commented Megan Christianson Executive Director, Visit Grand Rapids.
Saturday’s episode features the first eight anglers (Group A) competing on the opening day Shotgun Round at Wabana Lake, a 2,221-acre fishery that is known for having a great mix of both largemouth and smallmouth bass.
See fishing, page 8
fishing
from page 1
“Wabana Lake is a lake that is very small in size, but large in stature,” said Marty Stone, MLF Director of Event Research and Program Analyst. “It’s only a touch over 2,000 acres, but it has a large quantity of cover and a large population of fish. It’s a very visual lake, with a good 50-50 mix of largemouth and smallmouth. Guys can fish a combination of deep and shallow there.
“The key factor on Wabana Lake is all of the sunken islands,” Stone continued. “The boat docks tend to play, but there aren’t many of them. Wabana has more sunken islands that most of the lakes we fish, and the fish certainly like to set up shop there. It’s an interesting fishery that is going to make for a very exciting episode.”
The eight anglers in Group A that compete Saturday on Day One of the MLF General Tire World Championship are:
Casey Ashley of Donalds, S.C.
Brent Ehrler of Redlands, Calif.
Bobby Lane of Lakeland, Fla.
Jordan Lee of Cullman, Ala.
Aaron Martens of Leeds, Ala.
Andy Montgomery of Blacksburg, S.C.
Takahiro Omori of Tokyo, Japan
Greg Vinson of Wetumpka, Ala.
The 2020 General Tire World Championship is a six-episode, two-hour series that features 16 MLF pro anglers visiting Northern Minnesota to compete on four different fisheries across the region, including Pokegama Lake, Wabana Lake, Turtle Lake, and Spider Lake. The fisheries are unknown to the anglers – they do not learn where they are competing until they arrive to the launch ramp each morning of competition.
The 16 anglers that compete in the 2020 General Tire World Championship are: Casey Ashley, Brent Ehrler, Edwin Evers, Bobby Lane , Jordan Lee, Jared Lintner, Aaron Martens, Cody Meyer, Andy Montgomery, Michael Neal, Takahiro Omori, Jacob Powroznik, Mark Rose, Jeff Sprague, Greg Vinson and Jacob Wheeler. For more information on the qualifying process, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com/MLF-101.
The General Tire World Championship, hosted by Visit Grand Rapids, will air on the Discovery Channel as six, two-hour original episodes each Saturday morning starting Oct. 10, 2020, and running through Nov. 14, airing from 7 to 9 a.m. EDT. The full television schedule can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com/tv-schedule.
For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Major League Fishing
Founded in 2011, Major League Fishing (MLF) brings the high-intensity sport of competitive bass fishing into America’s living rooms on Outdoor Channel, Discovery, CBS, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network, Sportsman Channel, and on-demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). According to Nielsen ratings, Major League Fishing remains the number one series on Outdoor Channel for five years and MLF premiered as the number one outdoor show in their time slot on Discovery in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.