MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its December 2021 exhibitions. The MacRostie Gallery will be transformed into the Northern Spirit Shop, the MAC’s annual holiday marketplace featuring work by dozens of local and regional artists. The Minnesota Gallery will host a showcase exhibition of Nordic folk art and fine craft featuring artists from across northern Minnesota. The public is invited to experience the exhibitions, plus the MAC's annual wreath auction and a trunk show with jeweler M'lou Brubaker, at the First Friday reception on Dec. 3 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or online at macrostieartcenter.org. December exhibitions at MacRostie Art Center are sponsored by First National Bank of Coleraine and Frame Up.
MACROSTIE GALLERY | NORTHERN SPIRIT SHOP
The MAC’s annual holiday marketplace features handmade, original art by local artists and makers. From paintings and pottery to woodworking and wearables, the creativity of our community is on display! Find unique gifts in the gallery-- or just stop by for some inspiration and beauty during this holiday season. The MAC is committed to a safe shopping experience and offers curbside pick-up and private shopping appointments. The Northern Spirit Shop collection is also available to view and shop on the MAC’s website at macrostieartcenter.org.
MINNESOTA GALLERY | NORDIC FOLK TRADITIONS
This showcase exhibition celebrates the folk traditions of Finland and Scandinavia that are carried on by artists and craftspeople across northern Minnesota. Highlights of the exhibit include a collection of folk art woodcarvings by Oiva Bakkenta and displays of fine craft by the members of the Range Fiber Arts Guild.
WREATH + ART AUCTION | Dec. 1 – 5
The MAC’s festive holiday fundraiser is back with more unique décor and original art. Bid online on over 20 wreaths decorated by local artists plus a selection of local art and gift items. Wreaths can be viewed in person at the MAC Dec. 3 - 4. Bidding closes at 6 pm Sunday, December 5. Find more information and bid at macrostieartcenter.org.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK & M’LOU BRUBAKER TRUNK SHOW | December 3
Jeweler M’lou Brubaker will be at the MAC on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 for a holiday trunk show featuring her popular collection of sterling silver earrings and pendants plus new one-of-a-kind creations.
Also on Friday, Dec. 3, the First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibits from 4 – 7 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the many art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the new exhibits. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
