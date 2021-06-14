MacRostie Art Center will host its monthly Artist Talk event with painter Diamond Knispel on Wednesday, June 16 from 6-7 p.m. The event will take place in person in the MAC’s gallery and streamed live on Facebook. The public is invited to attend.
Diamond Knispel (Laporte, MN) has been making a career with her art for almost a decade through both her studio practice and through employment and teaching residencies at art organizations around Northern Minnesota. Her paintings use bold colors, textures, and patterns to create pieces that are teeming with life. Her artwork is one way she shares her sense of wonder and appreciation for the beauty found in the natural world. Diamond is featured in the Minnesota Gallery at MacRostie Art Center for the month of June 2021.
The MAC’s Artist Talks Series takes place on the third Wednesday of each month to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the MAC at 218-326-2697.
