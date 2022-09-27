MacRostie Art Center Fall Studio Tour

Located in one of the state’s top art regions, the Grand Rapids area is home to a thriving arts community. Celebrate with the MacRostie Art Center as artists across the area throw open their studio doors, inviting the public to see their work spaces, meet the some of the most notable artists of the region, and shop for unique, local creations. Tour guests will enjoy the striking fall colors of Itasca County and experience quality local art during the free, self-guided, studio tour event.
The 2022 Fall Studio Tour will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Participating artists include Mary Augustyn and Joan Beech (pottery), Bruce Bartos, Susan Clandon (painting), Mary Corwin (pastel), Ruth Erickson (pottery), Lea Friesen (painting), Tammy Horton (Tamarick Designs jewelry), Mike Jasper (MMJ Pottery), Donna LaBeau (painting), Jane and Denise Latimer (watercolor), Jessie Marianiello (painting and photography), Krista Matison (pottery), Donna Miller and Cathy Sayward (mixed media), Lisa Neururer (fiber), Krista Rogers (Lena James Design jewelry), Aaron Squadroni (drawing and design), Lily Winter (jewelry).
Many of this year’s artists will have events, demonstrations, and refreshments available for visitors. The Fall Studio Tour is a great chance for people to get a behind-the-scenes look at an artist’s workspace and insight into their creative process.
This year’s participating artist studios are within driving distance of Grand Rapids, and visiting each one will provide a spectacular show of our region’s autumnal color display. Visitors are encouraged to document and share their personal tour experience by tagging #MACart #MACstudiotour and #Macrostieartcenter on social media posts. For more information about the Fall Studio Tour call 218-326-2697 or visit macrostieartcenter.org.
