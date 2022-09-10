MacGregor seeking a seat on the Grand Rapids City Council

Molly MacGregor is running for election to the Grand Rapids City Council.
MacGregor chose to move to Grand Rapids five years ago to work as a planner for the regional operations of the Department of Natural Resources. Planners solve problems, by bringing people together and then working together to find solutions.
“Finding solutions together is what’s important,” says MacGregor. “Planning is my life’s work.”
MacGregor chose Grand Rapids as a place to live while working and after retirement.
“My parents taught me that living in community means being active in the life of the community.
“My dad was a self-employed lawyer who served in combat and in the Army Reserves. My mom’s best friend had a special needs child, and over a lifetime of supporting that friend and her family, my mom helped set up homes that enabled people to live independently.”
While raising two sons, MacGregor has served as a Sunday School teacher, cub scout leader, and treasurer for many sports clubs. She also was instrumental in bringing a community foundation and community center to their town.
Now, she chairs the Grand Rapids Planning Commission, where she believes she can contribute skills she’s learned at work. She also serves on other volunteer boards, including a group working on a climate action plan for Grand Rapids.
“I serve on the board of ICTV, and I have served on the board of the Grand Rapids Area Library
Foundation, Free Range Coop, KAXE and I have organized community hikes for the North Country Trail Associations. I enjoy these activities and learn from each of them.”
MacGregor believes the city faces challenges ahead: Employers want to add jobs, but suitable homes are in short supply; the civic center brings lots of visitors, but it needs millions in repairs.
“We need to be smart and strategic to make things better for the future,” she added. “Our government works because citizens step up and take their turn to work together. It’s my turn and I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 8.”
