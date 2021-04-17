MacRostie Art Center will host a Virtual Artist Talk event with ceramic artist Susan Feigenbaum on Wednesday, April 21st from 6-7pm. The event will take place online via Zoom, and the public is invited to attend.
Susan Feigenbaum’s project “Flights of Fantasy: Birds, Nature, and Art at Play” is currently on view at MacRostie Art Center. As a ceramic artist she interpreted birds from five habitats—deciduous woodlands, boreal forests, lakes and rivers, wetlands, and grasslands. To research this work, she studied rare book illustrations at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Andersen Horticultural Library, and documented bird behavior and habitats on field trips through a 2019 Artist Initiative grant funded by the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Join us to learn more about Susan’s project and her creative process.
The MAC’s Artist Talks Series takes place on the third Wednesday of each month to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists. This event is free and open to the public via Zoom. For login information visit macrostieartcenter.org/events or the MAC’s Facebook page, or call the MAC at 218-326-2697.
