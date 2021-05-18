MacRostie Art Center will host a Virtual Artist Talk event with painter and collage artist Karlyn Atkinson Berg on Wednesday, May 19 from 6-7 p.m. The event will take place online via Zoom, and the public is invited to attend.
In her artwork, Karlyn Berg uses a variety of mediums and materials such as pastel, airbrush, acrylic paint, silkscreen, woodcut, and printed images on paper to create elaborate and dreamlike collages. Learn about her latest series “Unfolding Odyssey” and other works on view at MacRostie Art Center for the month of May.
The MAC’s Artist Talks Series takes place on the third Wednesday of each month to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists. This event is free and open to the public via Zoom. For login information visit macrostieartcenter.org/events or the MAC’s Facebook page, or call the MAC at 218-326-2697.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.