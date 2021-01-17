MAC Virtual Artist Talk: Kandace Creel Falcón

MacRostie Art Center will host a Virtual Artist Talk event with interdisciplinary feminist scholar, writer and visual artist Kandace Creel Falcón, Wednesday, January 20th from 6-7 p.m. The event will take place online via Zoom and the public is invited to attend.
Kandace Creel Falcón holds a Ph.D. in Feminist Studies from the University of Minnesota and taught Women’s and Gender Studies from 2005-2019. Fatigued by words in 2018 as she drafted a book manuscript, Creel Falcón enrolled in a visual arts class at the local community college on a whim. Through pursing an Associates of Fine Arts Degree, she shifted from analyzing the meaning of visual art, popular culture mediums, and narrative formations toward making. Drawn to mixed-media methods of painting, fabric arts, and writing, Creel Falcón brings together various mediums to make sense of the world around them, as she lives and works in rural Erhard, MN.
The MAC’s Artist Talks Series takes place on the third Wednesday of each month to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists.
This event is free and open to the public via Zoom. For login information visit macrostieartcenter.org or the MAC’s Facebook page, or call the MAC at 218-326-2697.
