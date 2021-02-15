MAC to host Virtual Artist Talk with Monika Lawrence

MacRostie Art Center will host a Virtual Artist Talk event with Bemidji-based photographer and photojournalist Monika Lawrence on Wednesday, February 17th from 6-7pm. The event will take place online via Zoom, and the public is invited to attend.
Monika Lawrence grew up in Eastern Germany and began her professional career as a foreign language teacher, shifting into social work after the Berlin Wall came down. She turned to photography in the mid-1990s and later took classes at photography schools in Berlin. In 2007, Lawrence moved Bemidji, Minnesota, where she lives with her husband Mark. She teaches photography and photojournalism as a Senior Adjunct at Bemidji State University and works as a freelance photographer for Minnesota Public Radio News.
A major focus of Lawrence’s photography work is people in their environment and people’s impact on their environments. Through her work she crafts stories that connect our bonds to the past with our present reality and future possibilities.
The MAC’s Artist Talks Series takes place on the third Wednesday of each month to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists. This event is free and open to the public via Zoom. For login information visit macrostieartcenter.org or the MAC’s Facebook page, or call the MAC at 218-326-2697.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.