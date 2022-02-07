MAC to host frontline journalist Georgia Fort

MacRostie Art Center will host a Virtual Artist Talk event with journalist Georgia Fort on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. online via Zoom.
The event is taking place in conjunction with the exhibit “Freedom of the Press,” which is a collection of photographs by Georgia Fort and is on view in the MAC Creative Space at 403 NW 1st Avenue through February 16. The exhibit and the artist talk are presented in partnership with the City of Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission.
“At the MAC we appreciate the role that art can play in bringing people together for important conversations, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to host Georgia Fort’s exhibit at the MAC. Georgia’s work as a journalist has been at the frontlines of some of the most significant social justice movements in recent years, and we are excited to welcome her to our Artist Talk series,” Katie Marshall, director of the MAC, stated.
Georgia Fort is a two-time Emmy nominated journalist. She was one of two journalists in the courtroom for the sentencing of Derek Chauvin. Her reporting has been published on CNN, ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS affiliates. Her mission as a storyteller is to change the narrative by amplifying truth, citing diverse sources, and contextualizing social justice issues.
“Since the inception of American media, the image of black people on screen has been exploited and misrepresented,” writes Georgia. “Black face, typecasting and newscasts saturated with black mugshots are ways media has perpetuated a false and inaccurate identity of African Americans. Media has at large served as a tool to dehumanize black people. So, for those reasons and for my children and the future of our nation it is my duty to change the narrative.”
Since 2019 Georgia has actively produced and published digital content independently in efforts to activate her own platform, create opportunities for other creators, and be a pioneer of the future of news. Her work ethic and powerful approach to storytelling landed her a spot as an associate producer for PBS Frontline’s American Voices.
In 2020 she worked as a field producer for the NBC Today Show online where she helped create a piece about the Say Their Names Cemetery in Minneapolis. Her passion for community inspired her work as a producer of the award-winning short “George Floyd: It Happened Here” and her contributions as co-director of “Amazon Prime’s Rondo: Beyond the Pavement”.
The MAC’s Artist Talks Series takes place to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists. This event is free and open to the public via MacRostie Art Center’s Zoom meeting room. The meeting link is available at macrostieartcenter.org/events or on the MAC’s Facebook page. You do not need a Zoom account to participate. Contact MacRostie Art Center at 218-326-2697 with any questions.
