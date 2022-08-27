MAC to feature ‘pots that are cartoons; cartoons that are pots’

Pottery by Minnesota artist Peter Jadoonath is the September feature at MacRostie Art Center.

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) announces the opening of its new exhibition. From September through October, the Minnesota Gallery will host “Day Dreaming,” by Peter Jadoonath. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on September 2 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

MINNESOTA GALLERY | DAY DREAMING | Peter Jadoonath

