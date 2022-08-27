MAC to feature ‘pots that are cartoons; cartoons that are pots’

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) announces the opening of its new exhibition. From September through October, the Minnesota Gallery will host “Day Dreaming,” by Peter Jadoonath. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on September 2 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
MINNESOTA GALLERY | DAY DREAMING | Peter Jadoonath
Peter Jadoonath has been a ceramic artist for over 20 years. He creates “pots that are cartoons and cartoons that are pots,” with imagery and themes drawn from daily life and mythology. The stories built upon the pots explore the sometimes uncomfortable comedies of life with narratives that can be mundane, trivial, fantastic, humorous, and bold. Jadoonath and his family live in Shafer, Minn., where he maintains a home studio and will serve as a host on the St. Croix Pottery Tour starting in 2023.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK | SEPTEMBER 2
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit with Peter Jadoonath from 4 – 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 6 pm. The Giinawind Creative Space will host a closing reception for its exhibit featuring Duane Goodwin and Leah Yellowbird from 4 – 7 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibitions. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
The MAC’s annual juried exhibition celebrates variety and rewards excellence among Midwest regional artists. The juror, Leah Yellowbird, reviewed over 120 submissions to select the 35 works which make up this year’s exhibition.
GIINAWIND CREATIVE SPACE | THE CHANGING ROOM
Created as a sanctuary and place of learning, this immersive installation aims to build awareness and show Indigenous people that they have a place in Grand Rapids. Also on view in the Giinawind Creative Space are paintings and sculptures by Duane “Dewey” Goodwin and paintings, quillwork, and beadwork by Leah Yellowbird.
REIF GALLERY | NIIMIKAAGE – DANCE FOR THE PEOPLE | Samsoche Sampson
This series of acrylic paintings uses bold colors and contemporary design elements to present a visual translation of traditional pow wow dances from Sampson’s family and around the Great Lakes region.
