MAC Artist Talk with Kent Estey March 24

MacRostie Art Center will host an Artist Talk event with painter Kent Estey on Thursday, March 24th from 6-7pm. The event will take place at the MAC’s gallery in downtown Grand Rapids. The public is invited to attend.
Kent Estey is a contemporary artist who lives and works in the small village of Naytahwaush, MN, on the White Earth Reservation. His heritage includes a family of musicians, birch bark and black ash basket makers, and beading, sewing, furniture, and leather craftspeople. Kent’s artist talk will feature the story of his maternal grandmother, Josephine Robinson. She was the first “real artist” that Kent remembers knowing. Josephine lived during the time when the White Earth Reservation was young. During Kent’s multi-media presentation, you will hear his grandmother's voice telling the story of life in the native boarding schools where her language and culture were shamed and beaten out of her. Upon returning to the reservation, Josephine had to learn to cope with her family’s land being sold while she was away. She soon realized that the culture and customs she grew up with as a child were outlawed on the reservation.
Kent’s artist talk and his exhibit “Hope and Healing,” currently on view at MacRostie Art Center, not only tell his grandmother’s story of loss but also tell the story of her resilience and the healing she found through the sharing of her story and her artistry. Josephine’s black ash baskets would eventually be enjoyed by senators and presidents and find a place in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC.
The MAC’s Giinawind Artist Talk Series provides the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional Indigenous artists and is funded in part by the Minnesota Humanities Center with money from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the MAC at 218-326-2697 or visit macrostieartcenter.org/events.
