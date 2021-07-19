MacRostie Art Center will host its monthly Artist Talk event with textile artist Blair Treuer on Wednesday, July 21, 6-7 p.m. The event will take place in person in the MAC’s gallery in downtown Grand Rapids and streamed live on Facebook. The public is invited to attend.
Blair Treuer (Bemidji, MN) is a storyteller who paints with fabric and draws with thread. While she has enjoyed and played with many forms of artistic expression throughout her life, she has only recently become active in the art world. Her pieces have been featured in over two dozen exhibitions, including four solo shows, and have received awards or recognition in multiple juried exhibitions. Treuer’s work is featured in the exhibition “Portraits: An Identity Exploration” on view at MacRostie Art Center for the month of July 2021.
The MAC’s Artist Talks Series provides the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the MAC at 218-326-2697 or visit macrostieartcenter.org/events.
