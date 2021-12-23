The Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, an entity of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, is hosting popular music duo Rich Mattson and Germaine Gemberling at 7 p.m., Thursday, January 6 as part of the Queen City Art Crawl. Advanced tickets are required and available at lyriccenterforthearts.org. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for all attendees, and the concert will be limited to 30 people.
Rich Mattson is a musician/songwriter and producer/engineer living in Sparta, Minnesota. He began performing in 1980 at the age of 13, and took up songwriting shortly after. Since, he has led and played with several bands, most notably the Glenrustles (1988-1999) and national touring act Ol’ Yeller (2000-2013). In 1991 he opened his own recording studio in Uptown Minneapolis, and over the years has worked with hundreds of artists. He records and produces music at his recording studio, Sparta Sound. Currently he is leading a cosmic folk rock group called “Rich Mattson and the Northstars” and collaborating with his partner Gemberling.
Gemberling is a singer-songwriter born and raised in St. Paul. She began studying music as a child and grew up in the midst of the indie-rock explosion that popularized the Replacements, Husker Du, Jayhawks and Soul Asylum. She fronted her first band at 17—the all-girl punk band SMUT—who signed to Spanish Fly/Twin-Tone Records in 1992. A few years later Germaine left the Twin Cities for northern Minnesota.
“We are very excited to be featuring Rich and Germaine as part of the First Thursday Art Crawl at the Lyric,” said executive director Paul M. Gregersen. “They are treasured musicians based right here on the Range, and their music resonates with just about everybody.”
The Art Crawl is a monthly event that features local artists, musicians, and performers to celebrate the region’s creative community and small businesses. It is held the first Thursday of each month from 4-7 p.m. and takes place on Chestnut Street in historical downtown Virginia. The events are family friendly. The Mattson and Gemberling concert will conclude the evening.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the event.
“We anticipate 2022 to be a bounce-back year for the arts in our community after almost 24 months of the pandemic,” Gregersen said. “This is an opportunity to enjoy a night out on the town, in the safest environment possible, to enjoy music, art, and community. Area artists and art lovers deserve this as we begin the new year.”
