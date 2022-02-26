Lyric Center educational youth theatre returns after three years

The Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, an entity of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, is excited to announce that after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Small Parts Players Educational Youth Theatre program is set to return with a spring production of School House Rock Live JR.
The program is open to all students in grades 3-9. Auditions begin Monday, March 7. No previous theatre experience is required and everybody who registers will get a part. Rehearsals will take place after school through March and April and culminate with performances May 6 and 7.
Award winning stage director Susan Nelson will oversee the production. Nelson is a teacher of theatre at Hibbing High School and a College in the Schools instructor through the University of Minnesota, Duluth. She has a Masters of Theatre Arts from Regent University. Beside devoting her time to education, she has also directed over 60 community, college and children’s plays and musicals. She also designs costumes, sets, and is an accomplished seamstress. Nelson has previous students working in the theatre and film profession as actors, film makers, producers, and directors. She is taking over the program after long-time director Pete Pellinin stepped down this winter.
“In selecting a new director for the program, we hoped to find somebody with both theatre experience and a background working in education. Sue is the perfect fit. The kids and communities with whom she has worked absolutely adore her. She is one of the only people that I know of on the Range with a graduate degree in theatre. That’s how lucky we are to have her. Adding musical director Dorothy Sandness into the mix increases the value of the program even further. We are incredibly fortunate to have them both at the helm to inspire these young artists,” said Lyric executive director Paul M. Gregersen.
Sandness, who is currently in her fourth year of teaching choir, music and spanish classes at Hibbing High School. Over her teaching career she has taught music and choir from kindergarten to college age students. She is a graduate of Santa Clara University, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Religious Studies and a minor in Spanish. She holds Masters Degrees from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in K-12 Vocal and Classroom Music, and from Mankato State University in Spanish for the Professions. She is also a certified McClosky Vocal Technician. She recently earned her Graduate Teaching Certificate in K-12 Spanish from The College of Saint Scholastica. While teaching in Duluth she served as the Vocal Director under the direction of Peter Froelingsdorf. Before teaching at Hibbing High School, she played the role of Mabel in HCC’s 2009 production of The Pirates of Penzance. She directed the Hibbing Community College choir and taught music classes at Hibbing Community College, and served as a lead artist, board member and coordinator for the Annual Mesaba Park Arts Camp. In the Fall of 2021 she served as the vocal director for Hibbing High School’s production of the musical “Emma!”
“We expect kids from all corners of the Range to participate in this production,” Gregersen said. “Something that is currently very important. Due to COVID, there are countless kids in this area who have never had the opportunity to perform on stage. Three years is a long time in the life of a child. We owe it to them to provide this educational performing arts opportunity. This program will indeed rock.”
For more information about The Lyric Center for the Arts Small Parts Players Educational Youth Theatre production of School House Rock Live JR, and to register, visit lyriccenteronline.org or email youth@lyriccenteronline.org
