Okaidja Afrosoa

Submitted photo

Okaidja Afrosoa, musical artist from Ghana, will perform at the Lyric Center in Virginia, Minn. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Weeklong activities across the Range feature the only Minnesota stops of regional tour

The Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, a subsidiary of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, in conjunction with Arts Midwest, will be hosting a week’s worth of events that feature Ghanan artist Okaidja Afroso Oct. 2-8 across the Iron Range.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments