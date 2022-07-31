Lynch to retire from GRACF

The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation (GRACF) Board of Directors has accepted the retirement notification of our Executive Director - Susan Lynch. The Board is excited for Susan and her family as she enters a new phase of life with a well-deserved retirement, yet knows that her leadership and contributions with the stakeholders of GRACF will be missed.
Lynch has been a solid contributor in her tenure at GRACF by making improvements in organizational efficiencies, building and maintaining donor relationships, facilitating strong financial governance, and advocating the great work GRACF promotes in our communities. The GRACF Directors wish Lynch all the best in her retirement and thank her for her commitment to our organization. Lynch’s last day with the Foundation will be Sept. 30, 2022. In this interim period, the GRACF staff and directors will immediately begin an orderly transition of duties and tasks to assure the operating functions of the GRACF remain supported. Concurrently, a search for a new executive director will begin to continue the mission of inspiring individuals and organizations to improve our communities’ quality of life.
Visit gracf.org to learn more about what the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation does in our communities as well as how to apply for the Executive Director position.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation is a non-profit organization that is the philanthropic partner for organizations, donors, and financial professionals to join charitable intentions with community needs to improve the quality of life in the greater Itasca County area. For more information on GRACF, go to:www.gracf.org, or email info@gracf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.