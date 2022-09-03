Lumberjacks lace up for United Way

Runners, walkers, and joggers are getting ready to lace up for United Way of `1000 Lakes’ sixth annual Lumberjack Mile & 5K. Hosted each year on the Saturday following Labor Day, the lumberjack-themed fun run has become a beloved local tradition.
Participants don lumberjack beards, flannel attire, and sometimes even carry accessories like toy axes in the hope of winning the award for best-dressed lumberjack. The competition is fierce, with anywhere from 100 to 150 runners, walkers, and joggers taking part each year.
While run participants may compete to cross the finish line first or win best-dressed, the main objective of the event is to raise funds for United Way’s community impact work, which annually invests in the betterment of Itasca-area communities. Proceeds from run registrations, as well as donations collected the day-of, support the organization’s efforts to build opportunity and upward mobility for Itasca-area families.
Children and adults looking to participate in the 5K can register online at uwlakes.org/lumberjack. Race fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids. Same-day registration will be available at an increased price starting at 8 a.m. on September 10th. Participants are invited to register their dogs in the “Lumberdog” category for an additional $10 fee. A virtual division is available for those who would prefer to complete the race on their own time, on a course of their choosing.
United Way is also seeking volunteers to help out with the event, with roles ranging from operating water stations to cheering on runners along the race route. Individuals and groups looking to volunteer can sign up for the role and shift of their choice at volunteer.uwlakes.org/events.
