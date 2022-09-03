Lumberjacks lace up for United Way

Submitted Photos

The United Way of ‘1000 Lakes’ 6th Annual Lumberjack Mile & 5K will take place next Saturday, September 10 in Grand Rapids.

Runners, walkers, and joggers are getting ready to lace up for United Way of `1000 Lakes’ sixth annual Lumberjack Mile & 5K. Hosted each year on the Saturday following Labor Day, the lumberjack-themed fun run has become a beloved local tradition. 

Participants don lumberjack beards, flannel attire, and sometimes even carry accessories like toy axes in the hope of winning the award for best-dressed lumberjack. The competition is fierce, with anywhere from 100 to 150 runners, walkers, and joggers taking part each year. 

