The Lake Superior Conference has announced the 2022 All-Conference Baseball selections. Iowa Central commit and Grand Rapids senior, Ben Keske, was named to the 1st Team, along with Robert Olson and Hayden Smith of Superior, Max Berrisford and Owen Marsolek of Marshall School, Tanner Olson of Proctor, Dane Dzuck of Duluth Denfeld, and Dawson Rannow and Wyatt Carslon, both of Hermantown. Three Thunderhawks cracked the 2nd team, which included juniors Kyle Henke and Myles Gunderson and senior Ren Morque. Other players named include Mason Boos of Duluth Marshall, Earl Hendrickson of Denfeld, Cruz Runyan of Hermantown, Kollin Bonneville of Cloquet, Andrew Reyelts of Proctor, and two Superior seniors, Mason Stenberg and Carter Kalin. Honorable Mention rounded off with Easton Sjostrand of Grand Rapids, Josh Kivela and Logan Gietzen of Hibbing, CJ Christensen from Denfeld, Hermantown’s Carter Gunderson, and Kennan Reyelts of Proctor High School.
All-Conference selections for Boys Tennis in the Lake Superior Conference were also made for both singles and doubles participants. Drew Anderson from Hibbing, Chase Sams of Hermantown, eighth-grader from Cloquet Ethan Lavan, and Skyler Fossum out of Duluth Denfeld were picked as singles. For doubles, Luc Dulong and Zach Lagergren of Grand Rapids were selected, along with Aaron Evjen and Max Plante from Hermantown, and Marshall School’s Johnny Jelatis and Landon Wheeler.
