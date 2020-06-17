Councilor Dan Graf, with Deer River’s City Council, shared at the June 8 regular meeting that the Northern Star Coop is installing an L.P. vehicle fill station. The location is in the Northern Star’s business office parking lot.
“Cool!” CEDA Representative, Sarah Carling stated. “That’s awesome.”
“Basically a self-serve station, to fill your vehicles,” Graf stated.
In other business:
• Council opened with the pledge and prayer, and all council members were present.
• Approved the May 26, 2020 city council minutes with a few changes from Councilors Pat Richards and Barb Serfling.
• Approved bills in the amount of $51,575.88, with a question about weed killer from Richards.
“Anything from Andy, Mark?” Mayor Steve Geving asked.
“No,” City Administrator Mark Box shared.
• Jason Lundquist, public works, provided the council with a Highway 6 update.
“It’s going well,” Lundquist said.
“How long is the bridge going to be down?” Serfling asked. “Open, or ready for traffic” with no definite answer given.
• Lundquist explained Little League has asked to use the ball fields and to have a portable toilet place at the park. They would be responsible for cleaning the toilet before and after the games.
The portable toilet will be locked when they are not using the fields. They would also log when the cleaning happens and sign off on a form and turn into Lundquist. After discussion, council approved this.
“If we don’t do it this way, we would have to be out there three times a day,” he said.
“This isn’t going to put the City at any liability, should it?” Geving asked, with discussion stating there shouldn’t be.
• Weather permitting, public works would be patching fourth street southeast soon.
“Get that bad spot taken care of,” Lundquist said.
The new mower arrived at the dealership and Lundquist explained he would make the exchange by the end of last week.
“That’s quicker than I thought!” Richards stated.
“Did it come from Texas?” Geving asked.
“Missouri,” Lundquist said.
In addition, he has been working on grass blight notices.
• Lundquist extended his appreciation and thanked the City of Cohasset for their help getting the flower baskets hung.
“Yeah, they look nice!” Serfling said.
• Box gave his report and informed the council that he is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to see if they will partner for street lights along Highway 2 west to the city limits.
“All the DEED grant signatures are in,” Box said, in regard to the $600,000 grant.
Box explained that the city attorney has drafted a contract for the White Oak Tractor Club to use the building and property previously used by the White Oak Society. The club, Box explained, has a group that would clean out the building this week.
Box called for a dumpster to be placed at the building. When the city attorney has the contract finalized, Box would bring it back for signatures.
Box stated the city has met the pay equity requirements for the state. The report has to be filed every two years.
• The council was brought current with the workers compensation renewal form. Box’s recommendation was to stay with the non-deductible plan. In addition, the rate has been decreasing the last two years. Motion was made to renew the worker compensation with the non-deductible plan.
“It’s down to $28,000 this year,” Box said, due to fewer claims. “We haven’t had any significant claims that have had payouts. So we are doing better.”
• Box stated the city was approached by Jeff Niemala to see if the city had any interest in purchasing a vacant lot near Lions Park.
“What’s the size of the lot?” Richards asked.
“Would it be viable for any parking?” Geving questioned.
Box said he would bring information back to the next meeting after he did some research.
• Councilor Chris Reed asked if Box had any updated information on the possible bonding bill during the special session. Box updated the council to where the city was positioned when the regular legislative session ended. It was unclear what the legislation would be looking at in light of the recent events in Minneapolis.
Box explained there is talk of using the bonding bill money to help rebuild the area of Minneapolis that was destroyed during the riots in the last two weeks. Box stated he will reach out to Representative Layman this week to get her input.
Carling said she and Box had met a couple of times to work on the potential projects identified by the council at earlier meetings.
“I’m just excited about moving forward,” Carling happily explained.
Carling has contacted a company that completes housing studies and asked what they would charge to do a housing needs survey to determine if a full housing study would be warranted.
“The reason to do the study, if the bonding bill would be going through, we are setting Deer River up for bigger successes,” Carling said. “Once I have that information, I will share it with you.”
“I think the city website is just fantastic!” Carling added.
• Box explained he is working on street lighting, and also looking at the other areas identified, such as parks, playgrounds and parking.
Carling is looking into an interactive recreational map that potentially in the future could be utilized for area attractions, which would include Deer River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.