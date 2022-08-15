The Arrowhead Library System is pleased to present Road Tripping Writers with Lorna Landvik and Sarah Stonich, a free program being offered at the following area locations:
Thursday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.: Calumet Public Library
The Arrowhead Library System is pleased to present Road Tripping Writers with Lorna Landvik and Sarah Stonich, a free program being offered at the following area locations:
Thursday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.: Calumet Public Library
Thursday, Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Hibbing Public Library
Monday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m.: Coleraine Public Library
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3:30 p.m.: Marble Public Library
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.: Grand Rapids Area Library
After cooling their heels throughout the pandemic, Lorna Landvik and Sarah Stonich are overdue for a road trip! They’ll make the rounds in the Arrowhead Library System to reconnect with readers, share what they’ve gotten up to - and maybe even what they’ve written! You know these Minnesota authors for such books as Chronicles of a Radical Hag, Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons, Vacationland, and Reeling. Meet up with Sarah and Lorna in person to discover what writers share when they talk about writing. Program length is 60 minutes and is recommended for ages 14 and up.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting Lorna Landvik and Sarah Stonich,” said ALS Regional Librarian Mollie Stanford. “It’s an amazing experience to meet authors of this caliber and we are excited patrons will have this opportunity at libraries in the ALS region.”
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACFH). To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.